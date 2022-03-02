Newcastle United and Everton tracking goalscoring sensation from MLS: Reports

Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Everton are reportedly tracking CF Montreal attacking midfielder Djordie Mihailovic. The 23-year-old American had an impressive season last year, having scored four goals and contributed 14 assists in 34 MLS games.

French outlet Jeunes Footeux reports that these performances have drawn interest from both Everton and Newcastle United. Mihailovic is under contract with the Canadian outfit until December of 2023 but that hasn't stopped interest from around Europe. Along with Everton and Newcastle United, there are a host of European sides tracking the midfielder.

Mihailović Mentality™️ @FootClubFan



Came from Chicago • No chance by the media • Defenders families ruined • TFC had hopes • Dripping in sauce • Sauce on spill • Killer • Winner • Baller • MLS ain’t ready • DM8 FC Eating Gucci Tonight



@DjoMihailovic



#CFMTL #MLSisBack Djordje Mihailović HighlightsCame from Chicago • No chance by the media • Defenders families ruined • TFC had hopes • Dripping in sauce • Sauce on spill • Killer • Winner • Baller • MLS ain’t ready • DM8 FC Eating Gucci Tonight Djordje Mihailović Highlights✨💥Came from Chicago • No chance by the media • Defenders families ruined • TFC had hopes • Dripping in sauce • Sauce on spill • Killer • Winner • Baller • MLS ain’t ready • DM8 FC Eating Gucci Tonight@DjoMihailovic#CFMTL #MLSisBack https://t.co/io0bc1AX71

Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, AS Roma, Bologna, Atalanta, Olympique Lyon, Lille, Lens and Leeds United are all reported to be keeping tabs on the American.

So far this season, Mihailovic has played in two MLS games and has one goal and an assist to his name. It is clear that interest in Mihailovic will only increase with every MLS game he continues to impress in.

Would Mihailovic suit Everton or Newcastle United?

Alli has been disappointing for Everton.

Both Newcastle United and Everton are coming into new eras at their respective clubs following the appointment of new managers. Eddie Howe took over at St James' Park in November last year with the side fighting relegation and looking like one of the favorites to go down.

However, in his short spell in charge, there has been a complete turnaround. With the £305 million takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in October, the club are being transformed into the next big English side.

Mihailovic's profile could fit with the team Howe is assembling on Tyneside. The midfielder has an eye for goal. Having seen the previously out-of-favor Joelinton flourish in an attacking midfield role under Howe, Mihailovic could easily fit into the Newcastle team.

Everton appointed former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard in late January. It has been a difficult spell thus far for Lampard in charge at Goodison Park. The club are hanging dangerously close to the relegation spots. Despite the signings of Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli in January, Everton are yet to truly get going.

H @HarryHatesSpurs If Everton get relegated this season, Dele Alli would’ve went from an england international at the world cup to a championship player in 4 years… If Everton get relegated this season, Dele Alli would’ve went from an england international at the world cup to a championship player in 4 years…

Alli was bought in to fill the attacking midfield role and his disappointing performances could open the door for Mihailovic to come straight into the Everton set-up.

The Toffees are in desperate need of goals. Mihailovic's twenty-goal contributions last season could be hugely beneficial for a side sitting on just 28 Premier League goals this season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar