Newcastle United eye bargain £10 million deal for striker who has already played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports 

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to bolster their attack further by signing Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram, who is in France's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Marcus Thuram, the son of 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, has made a name for himself playing in the Bundesliga in recent seasons. He has scored 13 times in 17 matches across all competitions this campaign for his club.

His impressive form at the domestic level saw him get the call-up to France's 26-man squad for the showpiece event in Qatar. Thuram is in the final year of his contract at Borussia-Park, which is a cause for concern for his club.

Hence, he could be available on a cut-price deal in the January transfer window. Newcastle are willing to pay around £10 million in transfer fees to secure the 25-year-old's signature, as per Football Insider (h/t ChronicleLive).

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Like father, Like son. Marcus Thuram makes his World Cup debut 8930 days after his father (Lilian Thuram) made his World Cup debut in 1998. Marcus was 311 days old at the time.Like father, Like son. Marcus Thuram makes his World Cup debut 8930 days after his father (Lilian Thuram) made his World Cup debut in 1998. Marcus was 311 days old at the time.Like father, Like son. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/SiDJuMeq9s

Given his age, the Frenchman can only get better with time and give some of his best years to the Magpies. A good display with France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup could see his stocks rise further, which could be a potential headache for manager Eddie Howe's side.

He came on as a last-minute substitute as Les Bleus cruised to a 4-1 win against Australia on November 22. Thuram's chances of playing time will be boosted by injuries to Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku, who are both absent from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have a potent frontline that boasts quality forwards such as Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, and Chris Wood. Wilson is with England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and grabbed an assist in his team's 6-2 win against Iran on November 21.

Isak cost Newcastle around £59 million in transfer fees, while Wood is a full international for New Zealand. Thuram, however, can play on either flank on top of being able to play as a centre-forward.

To-be Newcastle United player features for Australia in 2022 FIFA World Cup loss against France

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein



“I’ve been reading a lot of messages, a lot of support, people saying “Welcome to the Toon” and stuff. I’ll just send them a photo of these shoes!”



theathletic.com/live-blogs/wor…



#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #AUS #NUFC Australia forward Garang Kuol to @TheAthleticFC on joining Newcastle:“I’ve been reading a lot of messages, a lot of support, people saying “Welcome to the Toon” and stuff. I’ll just send them a photo of these shoes!” Australia forward Garang Kuol to @TheAthleticFC on joining Newcastle:“I’ve been reading a lot of messages, a lot of support, people saying “Welcome to the Toon” and stuff. I’ll just send them a photo of these shoes!”theathletic.com/live-blogs/wor…#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #AUS #NUFC https://t.co/APsGcqsQWP

Apart from Thuram, the Magpies would have also had an eye on Garang Kuol, who made his World Cup debut in Australia's loss against the defending champions.

The 18-year-old forward came on for 16 minutes against manager Didier Deschamps' side for just his second senior cap. Kuol has a deal in place to leave the Central Coast Mariners and join Newcastle United on January 1, 2023.

Like Thuram, the teenager can operate anywhere across the frontline. He could prove to be a bargain buy for the Toons in the future considering they paid just £300,000 to acquire his services.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes