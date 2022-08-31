Newcastle United eyeing move to sign Liverpool and Arsenal target - Reports

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is also a target for Arsenal and Liverpool, according to The Daily Mail.

Tielemans has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium all summer. However, with just less than 48 hours remaining in the transfer window, there is still no clarity about his future.

The Belgium international has his contract with Leicester expiring at the end of the current season. He has shown no interest in extending his deal with the club and has thus been tipped to leave this summer.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in signing the former AS Monaco star. He is said to be Mikel Arteta's preferred option if the Gunners decide to sign a new midfielder in the wake of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny's injuries.

Liverpool have also been heavily linked with a move for Tielemans this summer. There have been suggestions that Liverpool are in the market for a new midfielder as they look to ease the injury crisis in the squad.

However, Leicester are yet to receive a suitable offer for the 25-year-old, according to the aforementioned source. The player has seemingly not attracted any serious offers despite being of interest to the likes of Arsenal.

It has now emerged that Newcastle are exploring the possibility of a late move for Tielemans. It now remains to be seen if they will step up their interest in the Belgian before Thursday's transfer deadline.

The Magpies have made three new additions to their squad during the ongoing window. They signed Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Nick Pope for a combined sum of over £100 million, while also making Matt Targett's loan move permanent.

However, Newcastle are seemingly keen to strengthen their squad further before the window closes. Apart from Tielemans, they are also looking at a potential deal for a defensive midfielder.

How has Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle target Tielemans fared for Leicester?

Tielemans joined Leicester on an initial loan deal from Monaco in January 2019. He went on to make the move permanent for a sum of £35 million ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The Belgian has since been a key player for the Foxes, making 163 appearances across all competitions. He found the back of the net 24 times and provided as many assists for his teammates in those matches.

Tielemans, though, appears to have his heart set on a move away from Leicester this summer. It remains to be seen if he will secure a move before the window closes, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle said to be interested.

