Newcastle United have funds required to complete deal for PSG star - Reports

Newcastle United have been urged to re-sign Georginio Wijnaldum from Paris Saint-Germain. The Magpies have the funds and Kevin Campbell believes they should take advantage of the situation.

Gini Wijnaldum joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in 2016 before moving to PSG this summer for free. The Dutchman was a target for Barcelona too, but he opted to join the Ligue1 side at the last minute.

Kevin Campbell was speaking with Football Insider when he claimed Newcastle United have a 'deal to be done' for Wijnaldum. The former Arsenal striker believes they have all the funds needed to lure the Dutchman back to St James Park. He said:

"Of course it is, 100 per cent. If he is not happy at PSG and he is not playing there's a deal to be done. Newcastle have the funds to bank roll a deal for him. Let's be honest, he'd be a serious upgrade on their current midfield. He knows the club, he knows the city. Why not? I think he'd be a great signing."

Former Newcastle United star Gini Wijnaldum 'not happy' at PSG

Gini Wijnaldum joined PSG this summer and was touted to go straight into their midfield. However, he has not been playing regularly and has been coming off the bench on most occasions.

While speaking with NOS earlier this month, Wijnaldum confirmed he was 'not completely happy' at PSG, and it was not a situation he wanted to be in. However, he wants to stay positive and admitted he wants to turn this around at the French club. He said:

"I can't say I'm completely happy, because the situation is not what I wanted. But that's football and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I'm a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around. I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to. I was really looking forward to the new step and then this happens. It is very difficult."

Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal has also admitted his concern over the lack of game time for Wijnaldum at PSG. However, the Dutch manager is not willing to throw in the towel just yet and wants his star midfielder to fight for his place.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee