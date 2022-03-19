Newcastle United identify PSG attacker to be the crown of their project - Reports

Newcastle United could be interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar as a marquee signing under their new owners, according to The Sun (via AS). The Magpies were recently purchased by a Saudi-led consortium which has made them one of the richest clubs in the world.

Neymar was one of PSG's marquee signings when they signed him from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a world-record €222 million. However, the Brazilian has not fulfilled his potential at the Parc des Princes. The 30-year-old forward has struggled with lack of form and injuries during his time in Paris.

Just last week, Paris Saint-Germain fans jeered the Brazilian star and Lionel Messi following their exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid. Neymar's recent performances have questioned his long-term future at the club despite having a contract with PSG until 2025.

In the current market, Newcastle United are one of the few clubs who can afford the Brazilian forward. The 30-year-old forward will come at a fair amount of money and will also cost a lot in wages and signing bonuses. The Parisian owners will also want to recover some of the world-record transfer fee (€222 million) they paid for Neymar back in 2017.

Next season will be Newcastle United's first full season under their new owners. The Magpies will be looking to add some superstar players to their ranks to push towards the top of the Premier League standings.

PSG are currently in a difficult position in regards to their forwards. Apart from Neymar, Kylian Mbappe is also expected to leave the club at the end of the season. The 23-year-old forward is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

Newcastle United could have the same impact as PSG and Manchester City in European football

Newcastle United will be looking to become one of the European powerhouses with their newfound wealth in the last year. The Magpies could start challenging the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League in the near future.

However, this will all depend on how the new owners spend their money. They had a great January transfer window which saw them sign the likes of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes. These signings helped Newcastle United get out of the relegation zone and are now comfortable in mid-table.

As things stand, they are 14th in the Premier League table, having amassed 31 points from 29 matches.

