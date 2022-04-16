Newcastle United join race to sign Manchester United and Chelsea target: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly set to join Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. The 22-year-old has become one of the hottest properties in Europes thanks to his performances for the Portuguese club this season.

According to Footmercato, Newcastle United have already tabled a £49 million offer to Benfica for the striker. The Portuguese giants are, however, rumored to be demanding a fee in the region of £60 million for Nunez.

The Uruguayan joined Benfica from Almeria in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth £20 million. He endured a disappointing first season with the club, scoring just 14 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

Nunez has 32 goals to his name in just 37 appearances this season. He scored the game-winning goal in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League against Ajax as Benfica claimed a 3-2 aggregate victory to progress to the quarter-finals.

Nunez also produced scintillating performances in both legs of the quarter-finals against Liverpool. His eye-catching displays caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs. Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United have now been linked with a forward.

Manchester United are preparing themselves for the departure of Edinson Cavani. The veteran forward's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. As a result, the club are expected to sign a world-class striker this summer.

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer. The Belgian has failed to live up to his price tag, scoring just 12 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions. According to si.com, the 28-year-old is keen to return to Inter Milan this summer. The Blues could be forced to sign a replacement for him if he leaves the club.

Newcastle United appear to be a club on the rise under manager Eddie Howe. The club were in the midst of a relegation dogfight a couple of months ago. They have won six, drawn two, and lost three of their last eleven Premier League games.

The Magpies' upswing in form has helped them climb up to fifteenth place in the league table, ten points clear of the relegation zone. They will be keen to make some signings this summer to continue their progress under Howe.

Darwin Nunez could reject the chance to join Manchester United and Chelsea due to the uncertainty surrounding both clubs. The Red Devils currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table and could miss out on next season's Champions League.

United are expected to appoint Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager this summer as per Sky Sports. The Dutchman is likely to attempt to rebuild the club's squad and implement his football philosophy at Old Trafford. There is uncertainty around the direction the club are headed and how long it might take them to challenge for trophies.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are set to undergo a change of ownership. The club has been put up for sale after the UK government imposed sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich imposed on him. This could lead to a change in structure, transfer policy, and management this summer.

