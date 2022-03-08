Newcastle United jump ahead of Chelsea in race for Real Madrid forward - Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly opened talks to sign Eden Hazard from Real Madrid. The Belgian has fallen out of favor at the Santiago Bernabeu and is considering his future at the club.

A report in Defensa Central claims Eddie Howe is keen on bringing the former Chelsea player to St James' Park. Despite being in a relegation battle this season, the Magpies are already planning for next season.

Real Madrid are open to selling Hazard and have opened the counter for clubs to submit their bids. However, Defensa Central claims the Spanish side are unsure if any club would be willing to sign the Belgian on a permanent deal.

Carlo Ancelotti has not given up completely on Hazard but prefers Vinicus Junior right now. The Brazilian has been in top form this season and has given the manager no reason to drop him.

"He can play 4-3-3 on the left or 4-4-2 above or behind the striker. He is ready to play, but the problem is that there is a coach who prefers another player. He does not have a star status at Madrid because he has had many injuries and little by little he will have his best version.

"I am sure that this season we will see his best version and that he will play more than he is doing now. Hazard has it. Everything: quality, motivation. He has to endure, what happens is that sometimes the coach prefers other players," Ancelotti said.

Eden Hazard is 'sad' at Real Madrid

Roberto Martinez has revealed that Eden Hazard is unhappy in Madrid.

The Belgian national team coach has claimed that the former Chelsea man is 'sad' that he cannot play every week and said:

"Hazard is medically in his best moment since he arrived at Real Madrid. He is sad in football terms, this is the first time that he is experiencing this situation.

"He is a player who has always led winning projects and now he doesn't have that role, but he is a footballer of exceptional talent and that is never lost, you have to have faith in him."

Hazard has been linked with a move away for the last couple of windows, but nothing has materialized.

