Newcastle United keeping tabs on Arsenal star - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring the situation of Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies are rumored to be keen on signing a left-back in this year's summer transfer window. Apart from Tierney, they are also said to be interested in Fulham's Antonee Robinson.

The report further stated that Newcastle United are looking to tie down current first-choice left-back Dan Burn to a new contract as well. Burn, 30, arrived at St. James' Park from Brighton & Hove Albion in January last year on a deal running until the summer of 2024.

Football Insider @footyinsider247 EXCLUSIVE!



- Newcastle United are closely monitoring £30m-rated Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney ahead of the summer window.



- The Magpies are in the market for a new left-back who can slot straight into their starting XI. EXCLUSIVE!- Newcastle United are closely monitoring £30m-rated Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney ahead of the summer window.- The Magpies are in the market for a new left-back who can slot straight into their starting XI. 🚨EXCLUSIVE!🚨- Newcastle United are closely monitoring £30m-rated Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney ahead of the summer window. 💰- The Magpies are in the market for a new left-back who can slot straight into their starting XI. 🔥🔍

Tierney, meanwhile, has seen himself become the second-choice defender on the left of a back four at Arsenal following Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival last summer. Zinchenko's impressive displays when fit have meant the Scot has made just four starts in the Premier League this term.

The bulk of Tierney's appearances for the Gunners this term have come in the UEFA Europa League, where he started all six group-stage games. He has received just 42 minutes on the pitch in his club's last eight league matches, not featuring at all in five of those games.

Football Insider's aforementioned report states that Arsenal value Kieran Tierney, 25, at around £30 million. It remains to be seen if Newcastle United are willing to part ways with that amount to sign him in the summer.

Since arriving from Celtic in August 2019, the Scotland international has made 112 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions. He has scored five goals and laid out 12 assists, while lifting the FA Cup and FA Community Shield.

Arsenal and Newcastle United endured very different weekends in the Premier League

Both Arsenal and Newcastle United were in action in the Premier League on Saturday, February 18. While the Gunners traveled to Aston Villa, the Magpies hosted Liverpool at St. James' Park.

Mikel Arteta's side struggled early on, falling 1-0 behind after five minutes, but Bukayo Saka came up with a 16th-minute equalizer. Villa took the lead once again close to the half-hour mark through Philippe Coutinho. However, Oleksandr Zinchenko leveled things up once again in the 61st minute.

An injury-time own-goal from Emiliano Martinez and Gabriel Martinelli's strike with one of the final kicks of the game eventually gave Arsenal a 4-2 win. It lifted them back to the top of the table after Manchester City drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest. They are now two points clear of City with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United trailed 2-0 against Liverpool after just 17 minutes, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo scoring for the visitors. The Magpies' day went from bad to worse when Nick Pope was sent off five minutes later for handling the ball outside his area.

To their credit, Eddie Howe's team put in a spirited display from there on, but couldn't find the back of the net, eventually losing 2-0. The defeat, combined with Tottenham Hotspur's win by the same margin over West Ham United on Sunday, saw Newcastle fall to fifth.

They are now a point behind fourth-placed Spurs with a game in hand.

Poll : 0 votes