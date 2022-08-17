Newcastle United and Leeds United interested in signing Chelsea duo - Reports 

Newcastle United and Leeds United are interested in signing Chelsea duo Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, as per Give Me Sport.

The Blues attackers have encountered difficulties breaking into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

Interest in the duo is heating up with transfer expert Dean Jones claiming that Leeds have joined Newcastle in the race for the Chelsea forwards.

He stated:

“Newcastle are very much in the market for those two players, but I know Leeds have been having a look, too.”

Hudson-Odoi has reportedly handed in a transfer request as he looks to secure a move this summer.

The young English winger was touted as a potential future star for Chelsea but his form has nosedived over the past two seasons.

He made 28 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and contributing 6 assists.

Meanwhile, Pulisic arrived at Chelsea in 2019 for £57.6 million from Borussia Dortmund and was viewed as Eden Hazard's like-for-like replacement.

However, the American star hasn't been able to hit the heights of the Belgian attacker's time at Stamford Bridge.

The forward made 38 appearances last season, scoring eight goals and contributing five assists.

Both Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi have two years left remaining on their deals with the Blues.

Newcastle and Leeds target Chelsea duo

The Blues attackers may be on the move

Both Newcastle and Leeds are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements to freshen up their options.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has overseen a hugely impressive rebuild at St James' Park which has coincided with an upturn in form under the English coach.

The January signings of Bruno Guimares, Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett paid dividends as they quickly climbed up the table, finishing 12th.

The Magpies have dipped back into the market this summer, bringing in the likes of defender Sven Botman and goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Meanwhile, Leeds are in need of a replacement for Raphinha with the Brazilian forward having departed for Barcelona.

The former Stade Rennais winger was a huge part of Jesse Marsch's side's Premier League survival last season.

Hence, a move for Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic is being touted with the latter having the opportunity to play under a fellow countryman.

Chelsea may be more reluctant to allow Pulisic to leave given he is a huge asset for the club from an economic and commercial standpoint.

