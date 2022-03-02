Newcastle United linked with ambitious move for 29-year-old Atletico Madrid star - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak this summer. The Slovenian shot-stopper is arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the moment.

According to the Express, Newcastle have been linked with a move for Oblak. The rumors are reportedly linked to England international Kieran Trippier revealing that he spoke to the goalkeeper about a potential move to the Premier League.

Trippier told the BBC:

"He is one of the best keepers in the world. I think he would be unbelievable in the Premier League. Obviously, who could he go to, that's the question?"

He added:

"I have had conversations with him about the Premier League, he has always asked me questions. Of course, I would love to see him in the Premier League. You never know, you never know what could happen."

Trippier joined Newcastle United from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth £12 million during the winter transfer window. The Magpies also signed Chris Wood from Burnley, Dan Burn from Brighton and Hove Albion and Bruno Guimaraes from Olympique Lyonnais in January.

Newcastle United were in the relegation zone prior to the arrival of Trippier, Wood, Burn and Guimaraes. The club have, however, enjoyed a spectacular run of form that has seen them win four and draw one of their last five games in the league. Their recent run of results has helped the club climb up to 14th place in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Eddie Howe will be keen to continue his progress at Newcastle by making some statement signings during the summer transfer window. The club are believed to be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper.

Oblak has made 339 appearances for Atletico Madrid in all competitions since joining the club in 2014. He has developed into one of the best goalkeepers of his generation during his time with the club. Oblak has helped Atletico Madrid win the La Liga title, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup, in addition to winning the Zamora trophy five times.

His current contract with Atletico Madrid is set to expire in 2023. The Spanish giants could therefore be open to the prospect of selling the 29-year-old this summer, unless he extends his deal with the club.

Jan Oblak could be the statement signing Newcastle United need to kickstart their new era

Jan Oblak has been a fantastic servant for Atletico Madrid.

Since the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund purchased Newcastle United in October, the club have received the funds required to sign some top targets. The Magpies have, however, been unable to attract world-class players due to their current position in the Premier League table.

Newcastle United did, however, do some good business in January this year by bringing in Trippier, Wood, Burn and Bruno Guimaraes. They are already reaping the benefits of their impressive transfer business.

The club have vastly improved under Howe and seem to be heading in the right direction under the former Bournemouth boss. A potential mid-table finish in the Premier League at the end of the season could help Newcastle United attract some world-class players this summer.

Oblak's potential arrival from Atletico Madrid could signal the start of a new era at St. James' Park. It could also pave the way for the arrivals of a number of world-class players.

