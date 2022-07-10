Newcastle United could make €30 million bid to sign Barcelona attacker: Reports

Newcastle United owner Mohamed Bin Salman is reportedly interested in signing Barcelona winger Memphis Depay this summer.

According to El Nacional, Eddie Howe's side could table a €30 million offer for the Netherlands international. The club will be keen to back the former Bournemouth manager financially this summer after he was able to turn around the club's fortunes during the second half of last season.

The Magpies found themselves in a relegation battle in January, but a run of 12 wins in their last 18 league games resulted in them finishing 11th in the Premier League table. Reports suggest Newcastle United are interested in making Memphis Depay their statement signing of the summer.

The 28-year-old joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer. As per Goal, the forward took a massive pay-cut to join the Catalan giants due to the La Liga giants' dire financial situation and his eagerness to join the club.

Depay enjoyed an impressive start to the season, scoring eight goals in his first 15 La Liga games. However, injuries and the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the January transfer window resulted in him falling down the pecking order during the second half of the season.

Depay's playing time could diminish even further next season if Barcelona sign their top transfer targets. Xavi Hernandez's side have been linked with moves for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Leeds United winger Raphinha.

Furthermore, the Dutchman has just one year left on his contract with the club. Xavi's side will therefore be keen to cash in on him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Newcastle United will be keen to sign a top-quality striker as a lack of goals from their forwards was one of the main reasons for their downfall last season.

Depay is believed to be keen to stay at Barcelona and see out the remainder of his contract. However, he could be open to leaving Camp Nou if he is not guaranteed regular playing time next season. He will be keen to be in top form ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

He could also be enticed into returning to the Premier League as he will have a point to prove after his torrid one-and-a-half year spell with Manchester United between 2015 and 2017.

Newcastle United could switch focus to Callum Hudson-Odoi if they fail to sign Barcelona's Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay's reluctance to leave Barcelona could result in Newcastle United looking at alternative options in the transfer market. According to The Sun, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has emerged as a transfer target for the Magpies.

The 21-year-old struggled to nail down a regular place in Chelsea's starting line-up last season due to a combination of injuries and inconsistent form. His playing time could diminish even further next season as the Blues are set to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City as per Sky Sports.

Hundson-Odoi could therefore be open to a move away from Stamford Bridge. He will be keen to be a regular starter next season to boost his chances of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

