Newcastle United offered chance to sign Chelsea linked star: Reports

Premier League outfit Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard from Real Madrid in January. According to ESPN, the La Liga giants are keen to offload Hazard when the transfer window opens next, with Chelsea and Newcastle considered potential suitors.

Hazard, who left Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2019, has failed to justify his initial £89 million transfer fee. The Belgian has been consistently troubled by injuries, restricting himself to just 52 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti has openly admitted that Hazard has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid. Chelsea have been linked with a move to re-sign Hazard, but the latest developments suggest he has also been offered to Newcastle.

The Magpies have received a shot in the arm following their takeover by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium. Newcastle, who recently parted ways with manager Steve Bruce, are now gearing up for a new era under their Saudi owners. The club will witness a financial influx and could now plot an ambitious move for Hazard.

Despite Real Madrid offering Newcastle and Chelsea the chance to snap up Hazard, it remains to be seen whether the Premier League clubs are interested. Both clubs will not be keen on matching Hazard's reported £400,000 weekly wage at Real Madrid.

Reports also suggest he will cost in the region of £42 million. While it seems like a bargain considering his previous transfer fee, the general consensus remains that Hazard is not the same player anymore. As such, potential suitors like Newcastle and Chelsea will be extra cautious before sanctioning a deal for him in January.

Chelsea and Newcastle set to face each other on Saturday

Premier League leaders Chelsea are back in action on Saturday when they take a trip to Tyneside for their game against Newcastle United. Both teams have endured contrasting fortunes so far this season, with Newcastle battling to avoid relegation in 19th place in the Premier League.

Chelsea serve as the perfect blueprint for Newcastle as they await big-money investing in the transfer market. The Blues transformed themselves into a force in England and Europe after their takeover back in 2003.

If they need some inspiration ahead of this new era, Newcastle can draw the same from Chelsea, who are the reigning European champions as well. It will be interesting to see how the match pans out on Saturday.

