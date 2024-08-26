Newcastle United plot late move to sign Premier League star linked with Chelsea - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a late move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has also been linked to Chelsea. According to The Boot Room, the Magpies are looking to strengthen after losing Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh from their squad due to PSR issues.

The 27-year-old forward only has a year left on his current deal with the Toffees, which could prompt his employers to sell him. Rather than lose Calvert-Lewin for free in 2025, the Merseysiders may be better off securing a transfer sum in this window.

Of course, a move to St. James' Park would tempt the attacker after Everton's poor start to the new Premier League season. They've lost their first two matches, 3-0 and 4-0 to Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

While the former Sheffield United star is a clear starter at Goodison Park, that won't be the case if decides to move to Tyneside. Sweden international Alexander Isak currently leads the line for Newcastle United, while Callum Wilson is the second choice.

However, both players have been prone to injury in recent times, which could mean that Calvert-Lewin has a chance of securing some game time. To date, the Everton man has played 249 matches across competitions for the Toffees, bagging 68 goals and 18 assists.

The Magpies will also be looking to secure European football at the end of the campaign. So far this season, they have managed to register a win and a draw each, putting them sixth in the league standings.

Harry Redknapp says Newcastle United striker will challenge Erling Haaland for Golden Boot

Alexander Isak

Harry Redknapp lavished praise on Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, claiming that the latter will challenge Erling Haaland for the Premier League Golden Boot.

This is a massive statement, given the Norway international's goalscoring record in the English top flight. He's won this prize for the last two seasons and has already racked up four goals in two appearances in the current campaign.

Speaking to BetVictor about Isak, Redknapp said (via One Football):

"Alexander Isak is such a top striker. I think he'll be Haaland's biggest threat for the Golden Boot."

Isak has managed to find the net once in his first two league appearances of the new season. His goalscoring ability has previously been on display, with the 24-year-old attacker scoring on 21 occasions in 30 Premier League matches in the 2023-24 season.

