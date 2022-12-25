Newcastle United plot move for struggling Chelsea striker - Reports

Newcastle United are considering a potential move for on-loan Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, according to sources. The player, who left the Blues for a season-long loan to Serie A giants Inter Milan, has struggled to make his mark this season with an array of niggling injuries.

Having joined Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2011, Lukaku showed great promise in loan stints with West Bromwich Albion and Everton before joining the Toffees in a permanent move in the 2014 summer window. He later joined Manchester United for over €80 million.

His three years at Old Trafford were disappointing, and he eventually joined Inter Milan, where 64 goals in just 95 appearances powered the Nerazzurri to their the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season. He rejoined Chelsea in the summer of 2021 for a move worth over €100 million but struggled to make an impact.

After a poor World Cup showing where Belgium were knocked out in the group stages, Newcastle United have arisen as an option for a permanent move away from London for Lukaku. This comes after the Magpies' top front-line options - Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, and Allan Saint-Maximin all picked up muscle injuries earlier this season.

However, Newcastle are not short on attacking talent. With Miguel Almiron and Joelinton still present as attacking options, adding a 29-year-old out-of-form target man who is also on massive wages is not the most necessary move for the Magpies right now.

Lukaku's first touch has been heavily criticized and it could hinder his link-up play, which is a key part of manager Eddie Howe's system.

Newcastle keeping an eye on out-of-favor Chelsea attacker

Newcastle United are monitoring Hakim Ziyech's situation.

Newcastle United are watching Hakim Ziyech's situation at Chelsea and are considering a move for the player, according to sources. CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs said that the player is interested in a move away from the London club, with a variety of teams interested in the player after a sensational World Cup where he led Morocco to the semi-finals.

While the Magpies are said to be more interested in Christian Pulisic, another player at Chelsea who has struggled to get proper game time, reports believe that they will not shy away from making a move for Ziyech.

This comes after Blues manager Graham Potter told in a press conference on Friday that Ziyech's strong World Cup performances would not guarantee him a place in the starting lineup and that he had to be patient to get his chance.

