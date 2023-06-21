Newcastle United ready to pay £51 million to sign 23-year-old Chelsea transfer target: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly willing to dish out £51 million for Chelsea target and AC Milan star Sandro Tonali.

Tonali, 23, has been a crucial starter for the Rossoneri since initially arriving on loan from Brescia in the summer of 2020. After impressing for the Stefano Pioli's side, he secured a permanent move worth up to £21 million in 2021.

A right-footed central operator blessed with passing and work-rate, the 14-cap Italy international has been rumored to depart the San Siro of late. He has popped up as a transfer target for Chelsea this summer, as per The Athletic.

However, according to Sportitalia, Newcastle are aiming to edge ahead in the transfer race to sign Tonali by dishing out big bucks ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. They are prepared to lodge a £51 million bid for the player.

Tonali, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, could prove to be a stellar coup for Eddie Howe's outfit. He would likely displace Sean Longstaff from their starting lineup and form an effective duo with Bruno Guimaraes.

Meanwhile, should the 2021-22 Serie A winner join Chelsea in the near future, he would emerge as a regular starter for them. He would fill the void left by Mateo Kovacic, who is reportedly in talks about a transfer to Manchester City.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are said to be unsure about offloading the midfielder this summer. However, the club's top brass could opt to cash in on the Brescia academy graduate to boost their summer transfer kitty soon enough.

So far, Tonali has scored seven goals and contributed 13 assists in 130 matches across all competitions for Milan.

New Chelsea signing comments on 'exciting challenge' ahead of him

Speaking to club media, Christopher Nkunku opined on his £52 million move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea. He said:

"I'm incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I'm looking forward to meeting my new coach and my new teammates and showing the Blues supporters what I can do on the pitch."

Nkunku, who is adept at operating in a number 10 role, claimed that he is excited to be in England. He continued:

"Having played in the Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League... one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this exciting challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt."

Nkunku, 25, has emerged as one of the best offensive-minded players in the world over the past two campaigns. He has scored a staggering 58 goals and laid out 29 assists in 88 appearances for Leipzig across the last two seasons.

