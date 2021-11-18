Newcastle United ready to spend big on 2 Inter superstars in January transfer window - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to sign Inter Milan duo Marcelo Brozovic and Stefan de Vrij in the winter transfer window.

According to The Times (via Daily Mail), the struggling Magpies will target the signings of both players to bolster the side. De Vrij and Brozovic could become Newcastle United's first statement signings since their takeover by the Saudi Arabian sovereign fund. The club are also said to be interested in Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

The takeover meant the Magpies are now among the richest clubs in the world. They recently sacked Steve Bruce and replaced him with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe. Howe will take charge of his first game this weekend as Newcastle United host Brentford on Saturday (November 20).

Times Sport @TimesSport



The Inter Milan duo Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic as well as Lazio's Thomas Strakosha are among the club's targets.



✍️ thetimes.co.uk/article/newcas… Newcastle United are plotting a raid of Serie A in the first transfer window since their Saudi Arabia takeover.The Inter Milan duo Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic as well as Lazio's Thomas Strakosha are among the club's targets.✍️ @mhardysport Newcastle United are plotting a raid of Serie A in the first transfer window since their Saudi Arabia takeover.The Inter Milan duo Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic as well as Lazio's Thomas Strakosha are among the club's targets.✍️ @mhardysport thetimes.co.uk/article/newcas…

The Magpies are currently 19th in the Premier League and are in desperate need of reinforcements. Newcastle United are yet to win a game this season, having registered five draws and six losses so far. They have scored a meager 12 goals and have alarmingly shipped in 24.

The potential signings of De Vrij and Brozovic would help the club on both fronts. At the moment, Newcastle United only have Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark and Federico Fernandez to call upon in central defense. The addition of a world-class centre-back in De Vrij would revitalize a leaky backline.

Meanwhile, Brozovic would bring steel and excellent passing to an inconsistent Newcastle United midfield. Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff are talented youngsters and would hugely benefit from Brozovic's experience and composure.

The 29-year-old's potential acquisition would also allow Newcastle United to reduce the playing time of Jonjo Shelvey and Jeff Hendrick. Both players have struggled in recent times.

Newcastle United targets Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic have been excellent for Inter Milan

Defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and centre-back Stefan de Vrij have been two of the best acquisitions by Inter Milan in recent years.

Brozovic joined the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2016 from Dinamo Zagreb. The 29-year-old was used sparingly in his first season, making 28 appearances in which he scored six goals and assisted two.

Brozovic's goalscoring returns have understandably fallen since then but he has augmented Inter's midfield extremely well over the years. Overall, the Croatian has made 258 appearances for the Italian giants in which he has scored 26 goals and assisted 35.

Inter Xtra @Inter_Xtra



[ 🚨 Today #Inter met with the entourage of Marcelo Brozovic. It was a positive meeting, but there will be more in the coming weeks where the actual negotiations will begin. @SkySport via @MatteoBarzaghi 🚨 Today #Inter met with the entourage of Marcelo Brozovic. It was a positive meeting, but there will be more in the coming weeks where the actual negotiations will begin. [@SkySport via @MatteoBarzaghi]

Meanwhile, Stefan de Vrij joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2018 from fellow Italian outfit Lazio. De Vrij made 36 appearances in his very first season with Inter, netting twice and recording an assist while solidifying their defense.

The Dutchman has since become a stalwart for the club, having made 139 appearances over the last three years. De Vrij has managed a respectable eight goals and six assists in these matches.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Both Brozovic and de Vrij were particularly impressive during Inter Milan's Scudetto victory in the 2020-21 season. The Croatian scored two and assisted six goals in 33 Serie A matches while the Dutchman made 32 appearances and netted one goal.

Edited by Parimal