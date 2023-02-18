Newcastle United ready to stun Manchester City and move for Premier League defender - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to beat Manchester City to the signing of Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson. The Magpies have made the American defender their top summer transfer target.

Football Insider reports that the Magpies have sent scouts to watch Robinson regularly this season and have been impressed. The 25-year-old has made 21 appearances, putting in assured displays on the left side of Marco Silva's defense.

Robinson is said to desire to play for a club competing in the UEFA Champions League. Newcastle are firmly in the race for a top-four finish as they sit fourth in the league.

Eddie Howe is eyeing a more attacking-minded left-back with more pace to give Dan Burn and Matty Targett more competition and the side more versatility. However, they are not the only Premier League side tracking Robinson.

Fulham are 7th in the PL Antonee Robinson with another strong performance for Fulham in a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest- 65 touches- 2 key passes- 3 long balls- 3 crosses- 8 duels won- 3/3 dribbles- 3 interceptions- 1 tackle- 1 clearance- 1 blocked shotFulham are 7th in the PL Antonee Robinson with another strong performance for Fulham in a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest 🇺🇸- 65 touches- 2 key passes- 3 long balls- 3 crosses- 8 duels won- 3/3 dribbles- 3 interceptions- 1 tackle- 1 clearance- 1 blocked shotFulham are 7th in the PL 👏 https://t.co/IwAo4U27Ax

There has also been interest in the American from Manchester City, who allowed Joao Cancelo to join Bayern Munich on loan last month. The Bundesliga giants have a £61.6 million buy option in that deal. Meanwhile, Serie A giants AC Milan are also interested.

Robinson is valued by Transfermarkt at £8.9 million, however, that fee will likely rise given the amount of interest in the full-back. His contract with Fulham expires in 2024. He earned plaudits for his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the USA, featuring in all four of their matches.

Newcastle's Burn gives verdict on Arsenal and Manchester City's title race

The Newcastle defender tips Manchester City as the team to beat.

Manchester City displaced Arsenal at the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 win over the Gunners on Wednesday (February 15). Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and Erling Haaland did the damage for Pep Guardiola's side, while Bukayo Saka hit back from the penalty spot.

The reigning champions lead their title challengers by a superior goal difference of 10. Mikel Arteta's outfit do have a game in hand as the title race enters an intriguing chapter.

Burn, whose Newcastle side trail Manchester City by 10 points, claims that Guardiola's men are the team to beat. He told Premier League Productions:

“Arsenal were obviously eight points clear at one stage but Man City have brought it back really quickly."

He continued by explaining City's recent period of dominance in the league will help:

“The thing with City is they’ve got players who have played in these kind of games before. They’ve got the experience of winning these big games, winning league titles and chasing teams down. Arsenal don’t have that and we saw them just miss out on the Champions League towards the end of last season."

Burn concluded:

“That experience will come because Arsenal have a really young team right now. But I just look at Man City and think it doesn’t really matter how many points behind they are, they’re still the ones to beat.”

Arsenal face a trip to Aston Villa today (February 18), while Manchester City travel to Nottingham Forest on the same day.

