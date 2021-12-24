Newcastle United set to bid €20 million for player monitored by Manchester United - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a bid for Atletico Madrid full-back and Manchester United target Kieran Trippier.

Trippier has been linked with a move to Old Trafford on multiple occasions in the past, including in the most recent summer transfer window. However, Manchester United were said to have been put off by Atletico Madrid's asking price for the Englishman.

Ralk Rangnick's side are still said to be monitoring Trippier's situation but their immediate priority is to strengthen their midfield.

The 31-year-old was also said to be interested in a return to Tottenham. However, ESPN has now reported that Spurs haven't displayed any interest in the player as of yet.

The report also states that, with the two heavyweights out of the way, Newcastle United are now in the fray for Trippier. Atletico Madrid are reportedly expecting a bid in the region of around €20 million to arrive from the Magpies for their full-back.

Trippier has been rumored to be interested in a return to England for some time now. However, he has also tasted success with the Rojiblancos, who are reportedly not very keen on selling him after his role in their 2020-21 La Liga triumph.

Kieran Trippier would be a good fit for both Manchester United and Newcastle United

Kieran Trippier would solve a fundamental problem for both Manchester United and Newcastle United should he join either side.

The Red Devils currently have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot competing for the right-back spot, with the latter marginally ahead. Signing Trippier would give Manchester United a more experienced option in the position. The Englishman is also dangerous going forward and offers solidity at the back.

Trippier is brilliant at executing set-pieces as well, which is something Manchester United need to add to make their attacks more diverse.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are said to be keen on a squad overhaul following their recent takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. The Magpies are currently bottom of the Premier League with just one win from 18 games.

Howe's side are likely to dip into the transfer market in January and make some statement signings to stave off relegation. Trippier, who has commendable Premier League experience, could be a welcome addition to this Newcastle United side.

Apart from offering some much-needed defensive stability and offensive impetus, Trippier will also fit in well with Howe's attack-minded ideology.

