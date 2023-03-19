Newcastle United set to make big move for 23-year-old Arsenal target - Reports

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby.

Newcastle are a team on the rise under manager Eddie Howe and mega-rich owners of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). To further their progress, the Magpies are reportedly targeting the winger.

Arsenal have also been linked with the pacey Frenchman as they look to add depth to their squad. However, the Gunners could face stern competition from Newcastle, who are also interested in Diaby's teammate Mitchel Bakker.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Moussa Diaby's representatives remain in contact with Arsenal about a potential move from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.



Both Arsenal and Newcastle United are teams undergoing significant changes at various levels as they look to compete at the top level once again.

The Gunners have been astute with their transfer dealings, having added Jorginho and Leandro Trossard to their ranks in January. Despite multiple injuries to the forwards, they have done well to maintain their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table. However, Mikel Arteta would be keen to add depth to the wings.

According to German news outlet 90min, Newcastle United are also keen on bringing Diaby to England as they prepare for a potentially long stint in European competitions in the foreseeable future. The Magpies are currently fifth with 47 points, two points off fourth-placed Tottenham with two games in hand.

Both clubs have made previous attempts to prise Diaby away from Bayer Leverkusen, but the club have remained firm with their €70 million asking price, which has deterred interest. However, the winger's price will only be reduced as he runs down his contract, which expires in June 2025.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top to secure Moussa Diaby's signature.

Recent transfer sagas involving Arsenal and Newcastle United

The two clubs have been linked with several players in recent years as both look to make the climb back to the top of English football. The two big names that have been linked with both Arsenal and Newcastle United in recent times are Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

The former was plying his trade with Lyon in France when he was first linked with the Gunners back in 2020. Despite lengthy negotiations, the north London outfit were unable to shake Lyon off their hefty demands. The Brazilian was linked to Arsenal in every transfer window for two years before eventually joining Newcastle United in 2022.

Isak, on the other hand, was playing for Real Sociedad when interest from Arsenal first grew stronger. The two clubs have maintained a good working relationship as players have gone both ways in the past, notably Nacho Monreal. The Gunners stalled for too long as they weighed up their options, while the Swede moved to Newcastle in 2022.

The Gunners eventually signed Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus in place of these two and seem to be doing quite well.

