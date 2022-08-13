Newcastle United set to make surprise move for Chelsea forward - Reports

Newcastle United could make a move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic this summer, as per The Daily Mail.

The report suggests that the USA international is keen on getting more minutes on the pitch and the Magpies could grant him that wish.

Pulisic has fallen down Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's pecking order following the arrival of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer.

It is understood that Eddie Howe's side could launch a move for the winger nicknamed 'Captain America' if he is made available.

It was earlier reported by Italian outlet CMW that the Blues were prepared to offer Pulisic to AS Roma as part of the deal to bring in Nicolo Zaniolo.

However, the move has not forked out as Roma boss Jose Mourinho seems determined to keep the attacking midfielder and has also blocked a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Daily Mail claims that Chelsea could be convinced to part ways with Pulisic for the right price but they also need to find a capable replacement.

As reported by The Guardian, Tuchel does not trust Pulisic despite also managing him at Borussia Dortmund.

However, the German manager has no option but to keep his faith in the USA international as an option for the bench right now.

The fleet-footed winger came on from the bench and played 25 minutes in the Blues' season opener against Everton which finished 1-0 in their favor.

Should Chelsea offload Pulisic this summer amid interest from Newcastle United?

Despite reports suggesting that Tuchel is far from convinced with Pulisic, selling him this summer does not look like a wise move.

The Blues have loaned Romelu Lukaku out to Inter Milan while selling Timo Werner on a permanent deal to RB Leipzig.

As reported by The Telegraph, Callum Hudson-Odoi also wants to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.

The Blues are short of depth up front right now and selling Pulisic will only make things worse.

From Pulisic's point of view, a move to Newcastle makes a lot of sense as he will be a guaranteed starter at St. James' Park.

With immense financial backing from their Saudi Arabian owners, Newcastle could be a giant in the making and Pulisic could become the face of it.

The USA international has scored a total of 25 goals and produced 18 assists in 115 games for Chelsea till date.

He has been quite unlucky with injuries and has hardly had a solid run in the first-team due to that.

Pulisic's talents are undisputed and he could become the posterboy for Newcastle if the Magpies manage to acquire his signature.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury