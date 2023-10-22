Newcastle United set to make surprise move for Real Madrid star in January - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos in January.

The Spanish midfielder signed a new contract with Los Blancos in the summer, which is valid until 2027. However, the 27-year-old has made just four appearances across competitions this season, accumulating just 73 minutes.

As per Fichajes.net, the Spanish giants still see Ceballos as a key part of their squad. However, Newcastle are looking to make an attempt to sign the Spaniard as they believe they can offer him more playing time.

Sandro Tonali, who joined the Magpies from AC Milan in the summer, is facing betting allegations. The Italian midfielder could be in trouble if the allegations are proven to be true, including facing an extended ban. Hence, Newcastle are looking to find a replacement.

Ceballos has experience playing in the Premier League, having made 49 appearances and provided five assists during his two-year loan spell with Arsenal.

Ceballos joined Real Madrid from Real Betis in 2017 and has made 124 appearances for them, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists. As per Fichajes.net, Newcastle will look to make a €20 million bid for the Spaniard in January.

Carlo Ancelotti assesses Real Madrid's draw against Sevilla

Real Madrid dropped points for only the second time in La Liga this season as they drew 1-1 at Sevilla on Saturday, October 21. David Alaba scored an own goal in the 74th minute before Dani Carvajal equalised four minutes later.

It was a fairly even match but with a number of controversial incidents, including a disallowed goal from Jude Bellingham. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shared his analysis of the game in his post-match press conference, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“It was an even and intense game. We played better in the first half than in the second. We started the game well and couldn’t make the most of it. I think Rodrygo and Vinícius, with the support of the team, created a lot of chances in the first half."

"We were close to scoring. For me, Rodrygo was one of the best today, if not the best."

He also said:

"In the second half, Sevilla played better. The second half was tougher and we lacked energy. We didn’t have the control we’d have wanted. I think the result is fair. Both teams gave their all. I feel fairly satisfied after the performance, keeping in mind we just got back from the international break. We move on to the next one.”

Real Madrid had 51% possession in the game and 14 attempts on goal as compared to Sevilla's 17. They will next travel to face Braga in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 24.