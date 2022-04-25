Newcastle United set sights on 22-year-old Bundesliga centre-back ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.

The 22-year-old French centre-back has been in fine form this season for the Bundesliga side. He has scored four goals and contributed as many assists in 29 league appearances.

According to Bild (via InsideFutbol), the Magpies are targeting Ndicka this summer with the 22-year-old's contract at Deutsche Bank Park expiring next June.

A deal for the Frenchman could be done at around £21 million but he is reportedly not the only centre-back in the Tyneside outfit's sights.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



29 games

4 goals

4 assists

48 passes per 90

83% pass accuracy

1.9 tackles won per 90

1.5 interceptions per 90

4.4 clearances per 90

60% of all duels won



22 years of age. A modern LCB worth a lot of money! Evan Ndicka in the Bundesliga this season:29 games4 goals4 assists48 passes per 9083% pass accuracy1.9 tackles won per 901.5 interceptions per 904.4 clearances per 9060% of all duels won22 years of age. A modern LCB worth a lot of money! Evan Ndicka in the Bundesliga this season:☑️29 games☑️4 goals☑️4 assists☑️48 passes per 90☑️83% pass accuracy☑️1.9 tackles won per 90☑️1.5 interceptions per 90☑️4.4 clearances per 90☑️60% of all duels won22 years of age. A modern LCB worth a lot of money! https://t.co/1xuifmYGXp

The club are also interested in Monaco's Benoit Badiashile and Sevilla's Diego Carlos. Howe's side tracked the latter in January and made a £25 million bid for the Brazilian only for it to be rejected (per The Sun).

One thing is clear, the Magpies are on the lookout for a centre-back. They look to build on what has been an impressive end to a rollercoaster season.

Newcastle's turnaround under Eddie Howe

Joelinton has been in fine form under Howe

Newcastle have been a side reborn under manager Eddie Howe.

The takeover of the club by a Saudi-led consortium in October has coincided with an upturn in form both on and off the field.

The Magpies have been astute in the transfer window since the takeover, signing the likes of Bruno Guimarães, Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn.

They have contributed to a huge turnaround at St James' Park. The club were previously embroiled in a relegation battle but now sit ninth in the Premier League.

Howe can be expected to go into the market once again this summer for some top talent to refresh his current squad.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Bruno Guimarães in his last seven starts for Brazil and Newcastle:



vs Norwich City

vs Crystal Palace

vs Leicester City

vs Wolves

vs Tottenham

vs Bolivia

vs Chile



On fire. #NORNEW Bruno Guimarães in his last seven starts for Brazil and Newcastle:vs Norwich Cityvs Crystal Palacevs Leicester Cityvs Wolvesvs Tottenhamvs Boliviavs ChileOn fire. #NUFC 🇧🇷 Bruno Guimarães in his last seven starts for Brazil and Newcastle: ⚽️ vs Norwich City 🅰️ vs Crystal Palace ⚽️⚽️ vs Leicester City ⭕️ vs Wolves ⭕️ vs Tottenham ⚽️🅰️ vs Bolivia 🅰️ vs Chile On fire. #NUFC #NORNEW https://t.co/yBLOwYyZnu

One man being linked with a move to Newcastle is Guimarães' former Lyon teammate Lucas Paqueta. ChronicleLive claims that scouts from Newcastle have watched the Brazilian playmaker.

Guimarães himself is eager for his Brazilian compatriot to join him on Tyneside.

He responded when asked which of his former teammates he'd most like to join him at Newcastle (via HITC):

“Ah, Lucas Paqueta. He is my brother, my best friend and I really get on great with him. We have the same way of thinking, we are the same age and we were together everything day – always talking to each other.”

pjwhitfield @pjwhitfield Any truth in the rumour that #Brazil fans have started singing "it's just like watching Newcastle"? #nufc Any truth in the rumour that #Brazil fans have started singing "it's just like watching Newcastle"? #nufc

The Magpies are turning into a side with a Brazilian core, as they currently boast Guimarães and Joelinton in their ranks.

The football being played under Howe, although not quite Selecao, is becoming more and more impressive.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit