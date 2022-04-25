Newcastle United set sights on 22-year-old Bundesliga centre-back ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.
The 22-year-old French centre-back has been in fine form this season for the Bundesliga side. He has scored four goals and contributed as many assists in 29 league appearances.
According to Bild (via InsideFutbol), the Magpies are targeting Ndicka this summer with the 22-year-old's contract at Deutsche Bank Park expiring next June.
A deal for the Frenchman could be done at around £21 million but he is reportedly not the only centre-back in the Tyneside outfit's sights.
The club are also interested in Monaco's Benoit Badiashile and Sevilla's Diego Carlos. Howe's side tracked the latter in January and made a £25 million bid for the Brazilian only for it to be rejected (per The Sun).
One thing is clear, the Magpies are on the lookout for a centre-back. They look to build on what has been an impressive end to a rollercoaster season.
Newcastle's turnaround under Eddie Howe
Newcastle have been a side reborn under manager Eddie Howe.
The takeover of the club by a Saudi-led consortium in October has coincided with an upturn in form both on and off the field.
The Magpies have been astute in the transfer window since the takeover, signing the likes of Bruno Guimarães, Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn.
They have contributed to a huge turnaround at St James' Park. The club were previously embroiled in a relegation battle but now sit ninth in the Premier League.
Howe can be expected to go into the market once again this summer for some top talent to refresh his current squad.
One man being linked with a move to Newcastle is Guimarães' former Lyon teammate Lucas Paqueta. ChronicleLive claims that scouts from Newcastle have watched the Brazilian playmaker.
Guimarães himself is eager for his Brazilian compatriot to join him on Tyneside.
He responded when asked which of his former teammates he'd most like to join him at Newcastle (via HITC):
“Ah, Lucas Paqueta. He is my brother, my best friend and I really get on great with him. We have the same way of thinking, we are the same age and we were together everything day – always talking to each other.”
The Magpies are turning into a side with a Brazilian core, as they currently boast Guimarães and Joelinton in their ranks.
The football being played under Howe, although not quite Selecao, is becoming more and more impressive.