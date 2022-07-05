Newcastle United have ‘significant interest’ in signing Chelsea forward: Reports

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. The 21-year-old struggled to nail down a regular place in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up last season.

According to 90min, Eddie Howe's side has 'significant interest' in the forward. The Magpies will be keen to continue their improvement under the former Bournemouth boss by making some statement signings this summer.

Newcastle United were in the midst of a relegation battle in January. Howe was able to turn the club's fortunes around. He led the side to 12 wins and a draw in their last 18 Premier League games and the club finished 11th in the league table.

The Magpies will now be keen to use the sizeable transfer budget they will be provided by their owners, the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, to bolster their squad.

Newcastle have already bolstered their back line by signing Matt Targett permanently from Aston Villa, Sven Botman from Lille, and Nick Pope from Burnley. Eddie Howe is now expected to switch his focus to strengthening the team's attack.

Callum Hudson-Odoi rose through the youth ranks at Chelsea before making his senior debut for the club during the 2017-18 campaign. He became a key member of the first team the following season and has gone on to make 126 appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

The 21-year-old has helped the club win a Champions League title, a Europa League title, and a FIFA Club World Cup. However, the winger endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign due to injuries and the stiff competition for places at Stamford Bridge. He made just 15 Premier League appearances last season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Hudson-Odoi could fancy a move to Newcastle, where he could become a regular starter. This will give him an opportunity to potentially impress England manager Gareth Southgate before the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Chelsea are unlikely to part ways with Newcastle United target Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Despite his lack of consistency and fitness in recent years, Callum Hudson-Odoi is still one of the brightest young prospects at Chelsea. The 21-year-old's speed, dribbling, and versatility make him an asset for Thomas Tuchel.

Meanwhile, the club could be set to part ways with Hakim Ziyech, who has been linked with a move to AC Milan as per Eurosport. Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner have also struggled to cope with speed and physicality of the Premier League.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Callum Hudson Odoi on pre season return. Callum Hudson Odoi on pre season return. https://t.co/UaBOKH3Lf6

Hudson-Odoi could thrive at Stamford Bridge if he maintains fitness and is given a lengthy run in the club's starting line-up. Chelsea are, therefore, unlikely to entertain the thought of selling the youngster. However, they could be open to sending him on loan to Newcastle if they sign Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

The 27-year-old has been heavily courted by the Blues in recent weeks as per CaughtOffside.

