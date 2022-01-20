Newcastle United table bid for Manchester United man - Reports

Newcastle United have made an offer of £10million for Manchester United star Jesse Lingard as the Magpies look to acquire the Englishman's services on a permanent transfer, according to journalist Ian McGarry [via HITC].

Eddie Howe's side have already signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood during the ongoing transfer window. Newcastle have now turned their attention towards strengthening their squad further, with a centre-back, left-back and an attacker on the agenda.

Manchester United star Lingard has emerged as a transfer target for the Magpies as they look to bolster their options in attack. They even stepped up their interest in the 29-year-old by making an offer to sign him on loan from the Red Devils.

However, Manchester United were quick to reject the approach, according to BBC Sport. The Tyneside-based club have now made an offer to sign the England international on a permanent deal.

In conversation with Duncan Castles on The Transfer Window Podcast, journalist McGarry claimed that Howe's side have tabled a bid worth £10million for Lingard. It remains to be seen if the offer is acceptable for the Red Devils.

The St. James' Park outfit are also reportedly prepared to double Lingard's wages. The attacker is claimed to be earning £100,000-a-week at his current club. Hence, the personal terms offered by Newcastle could be tempting for the player.

Lingard has entered the final six months of his contract with Manchester United and is unlikely to extend his stay. While there have been suggestions that he would prefer to wait until the summer to decide his next permanent club, a move to Newcastle could be enticing for him.

Apart from the Magpies, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in signing Lingard. However, a move to either of those clubs this month has been more or less ruled out as Ralf Rangnick's side view them as direct rivals.

Is Manchester United star Jesse Lingard a realistic target for Newcastle?

With Lingard unlikely to extend his stay at Old Trafford, the January window provides Manchester United with a final opportunity to get a transfer fee for him. The Red Devils could thus be tempted to accept Newcastle's £10million offer.

While the Magpies initially made an offer to sign Lingard on loan, a permanent transfer could also suit them. They are likely to face more competition from West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

However, the Tyneside outfit will have to make sure their contract offer reflects the fact that Lingard will be free to join any club of his choice at the end of the season.

