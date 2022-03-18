Newcastle United target ‘dreaming’ of Manchester City transfer: Reports

In-demand Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is believed to be 'dreaming' of a move to Manchester City despite interest from Newcastle United, as per Teamtalk.

The 22-year-old has been in scintillating form this season for Portuguese giants Benfica and has been linked with almost every top club in Europe.

The red-hot striker recently scored the winning goal for the Eagles in their Champions League victory over Ajax, helping his team qualify for the quarter-finals.

Nunez is leading the scoring charts in the Primeira Liga this season with 20 goals in 22 outings, while his overall tally stands at 26 in 33 games across competitions.

Hence, it is hardly a surprise to see the youngster attracting interest from the biggest clubs across the continent and especially from the Premier League.

As per The Mirror, Newcastle United are huge admirers of the Uruguayan international along with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham United.

Wonderkids World @fbkidsworld



33 matches

26 goals

2 assists

directly involved in a goal every 77 minutes



The future of Uruguay. Darwin Núñez for Benfica this season:33 matches26 goals2 assistsdirectly involved in a goal every 77 minutesThe future of Uruguay. Darwin Núñez for Benfica this season:✅33 matches⚽️26 goals🅰️2 assists📊directly involved in a goal every 77 minutes The future of Uruguay. 🇺🇾 https://t.co/ByefHStBoZ

However, as claimed by Teamtalk, the 22-year-old is holding out for a move to Manchester City.

The Cityzens are in need of a number nine in the summer after parting ways with Sergio Aguero last summer.

However, Nunez is not the Cityzens' primary target as they are believed to be chasing Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.

Pep Guardiola's side could sign the Norwegian superstar by activating his release clause by the end of April, meaning Nunez might have to look elsewhere.

The Benfica star is believed to be considering his options and that was suggested by the fact that he recently changed his agents.

We will have to wait and see where Nunez ends up, but it will certainly be easier for Newcastle United if Manchester City can get the Haaland deal over the line.

The Manchester City target could be exactly what Newcastle United need to kickstart their new era

After some miserable years under the ownership of Mike Ashley, Newcastle United fans have every reason to be optimistic about the future of the club.

With the kind of financial backing they have right now from the Saudi Arabian owners, they could go on to become one of the true footballing giants in Europe in the years to come.

Betweysure @BetweysureTips



Just how good is Benfica’s Darwin Nunez Just how good is Benfica’s Darwin Nunez 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/T5DIOFpHKE

The Magpies were the busiest club in Europe during the January transfer window but are expected to truly showcase their ambitions in the summer.

Darwin Nunez could prove to be their marquee signing up front in the summer with Manchester City looking likely to sign Erling Haaland instead.

