Newcastle United told to pay £40 million to sign former Chelsea defender - Reports

Former Chelsea defender Tino Livramento has been linked with a move away from Southampton this summer. Newcastle United have been reportedly told to cough up a transfer fee in excess of £40 million to complete the signing of the youngster (via Caught Offside).

After making a couple of attempts to sign the defender, Football Daily states that the Saints turned down the Magpies' latest offer of £30 million. The right-back completed a move from Stamford Bridge to Southampton in the summer of 2021 for a reported fee of €5.9 million (via Transfermarkt).

The 20-year-old, along with Romeo Lavia, are considered to be the Saints' most exciting prospects. Both players will be looking to play in England's top-tier after their current club were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Although Kieran Trippier is Newcastle's first-choice right-back, Champions League qualification calls for an extra option. The chance to play in the highest club competition in Europe would be an exciting opportunity for Livramento.

Trippier is currently 32, and with two years left on his deal, Eddie Howe could turn to the youngster to become the current right-back's successor. Fitness has been a major concern for the young full-back. He nearly missed the entirety of last season due to injury while missing seven league games the season prior.

When fit, Livramento was preferred at right-back as he started 25 league games in the 2021-22 campaign.

Livramento snubbed return to Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea - Reports

Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League

Chelsea reportedly wished to bring back Livramento from Southampton this summer (via Metro). The west London outfit inserted a buy-back clause of £38 million while moving the player on to Southampton in 2021.

However, the defender is reportedly disinterested in returning to his boyhood club over the fear of reduced game time. The Blues have lost Cesar Azpilicueta this summer but can deploy both Reece James and Malo Gusto at right-back.

Given Pochettino's options in the position, it makes sense for Livramento to seek a move elsewhere.