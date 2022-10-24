Newcastle willing to bid £25 million in attempt to sign 27-year-old attacker linked with Chelsea: Reports

Newcastle United have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Leandro Trossard in January, according to transfer expert Graeme Bailey [via The Express].

Trossard has made a strong start to his fourth season with Brighton, who sit ninth in the Premier League table. He has scored six goals and provided two assists in 11 top-flight appearances for the club.

The attacker has established himself as a key player for the Seagulls over the years. However, he notably has his contract with the club running out at the end of the current season.

Trossard's contract situation has raised concerns over his future at the Amex Stadium. Should things stay the same, January will prove to be the final opportunity for Brighton to get a transfer fee for him.

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to test Brighton's resolve by making a move for Trossard in the winter transfer window. Graham Potter, who was in charge of the Seagulls for three years until last month, is said to be keen to reunite with the attacker in London.

However, taking the Belgium international to Stamford Bridge might prove to be a difficult task for the Blues. According to the aforementioned source, he is also a target for Newcastle.

Having been acquired by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium last year, the Magpies are even ready to offer a significant amount of money to tempt Brighton. They are prepared to spend as much as £25 million to sign Trossard, according to the report.

Dan Ashworth, who functioned as a director at Brighton between 2019 and 2022, notably serves as Newcastle's sporting director. He is said to have qualms about rivaling Chelsea for the 27-year-old's signature.

There are suggestions that an offer of £25 million could tempt Brighton to sell Trossard in January. It remains to be seen how much the Blues are prepared to offer to acquire his services.

Brighton still hopeful of extending Chelsea and Newcastle target Trossard's deal

Trossard has less than nine months remaining on his current deal with Brighton, who signed him from KRC Genk in 2019. The Seagulls are thus running out of time to convince him to stay at the club beyond next summer.

However, Robert De Zerbi's side have not given up hope of being able to keep him beyond his current deal. There is still hope that they can convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

Brighton are said to have already made an offer that would see Trossard become the highest-paid player at the Amex. With Chelsea and Newcastle interested though, it is up to the player to decide his future.

