Newcastle willing to pay €75m to sign Real Madrid’s primary target to succeed Karim Benzema: Reports

Newcastle United are eyeing a stunning move for Real Madrid target Dusan Vlahovic. The Magpies are plotting a €75 million move for the forward, whom Los Blancos saw as a replacement for Karim Benzema.

Vlahovic was linked with a host of clubs while he was in red-hot form for Fiorentina. He moved to Juventus but has not managed to hit the ground running for the Turin side.

As per a report in El Nacional, Newcastle United are the latest club to show interest in Vlahovic. Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are also expected to be in the running for the Real Madrid target.

However, former Fiorentina director Corvino claims the striker will not be leaving Juventus any time soon. He told La Gazzetta dello Sport:

"Are you kidding me? Dusan is not up for discussion. For Vlahovic, in addition to his big numbers, his talent speaks for itself. He's a complete center forward, he has physique, a sense for goal, good technique, progression and aerial skills."

He added:

"And then, he is still young. I advise him to stay in Turin, even without the Champions League. Juve are always Juve, a point of arrival. And after a storm, the calm always arrives."

Who will sign the Newcastle United and Real Madrid target?

Ben Jacobs has reported on Dusan Vlahovic and claimed that the striker could be leaving Juventus this summer. He claims Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing him and are very likely to make a move for him.

He told TEAMtalk:

"Dusan Vlahovic will be available on the market from Juventus in the summer and Manchester United are not really the club on the radar for him at the moment. But you definitely should keep an eye on Chelsea. They've got a few names in that position, but he'll be one of them."

He added:

"Arsenal have had a long-standing interest in Vlahovic but at the moment, they've not made any contact. But watch, where the more Premier League clubs come in for Vlahovic, people start to realise that a very decent opportunity on the market could become available. And if he stays fit and these chronic growing problems don't continue to hamper him, then he could be a very valuable signing."

Real Madrid target Vlahovic has scored eight goals in 16 Serie A matches for Juventus this season.

