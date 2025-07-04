Newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley are reportedly on the verge of signing out-of-favour Manchester City star Kyle Walker. The 35-year-old returned to Pep Guardiola's side this summer after spending the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at AC Milan.
Walker joined AC Milan in January on an initial six-month loan deal with an option to sign permanently. The Englishman made 16 appearances across competitions for the Serie A giants, recording no goal contribution. After a disappointing campaign, which saw them fail to seal a European competition slot, AC Milan didn't exercise the purchase option for the right-back.
According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Burnley are close to roping in Walker on a permanent deal. The former Tottenham Hotspur defender is reportedly undergoing his medicals ahead of the move to the newly promoted side. Walker will reportedly sign a two-year contract with the Clarets worth up to £5 million if bonuses are met. The deal could also see Manchester City save about £10 million.
Walker's current deal with the Cityzens expires in 2026, but he was left out of the team's squad for the FIFA Club World Cup alongside Jack Grealish. Having fallen down the pecking order in Guardiola's setup, the imminent transfer seems like a win-win situation for both clubs. His wealth of experience could be a huge boost for Scott Parker's side. They will be hoping to compete squarely in the top flight and avoid a drop to the Championship.
Kyle Walker joined Manchester City in 2017 from Tottenham for a reported £50 million. The Englishman established himself as one of the best right-backs in football in City's colours. He has won 17 major trophies across eight seasons at the Etihad, including a historic treble in 2023. Additionally, he has recorded six goals and 23 assists in 319 games for the 10-time Premier League champions.
Kyle Walker among 6 Manchester City stars linked with exit from club this summer - Reports
According to a report by Flashscore, Kyle Walker and five other players have been deemed surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola. The Englishman, alongside Jack Grealish, were dropped from the Cityzens squad for the 2025 Club World Cup, which was a statement of intent from the manager.
Now, Guardiola is keen to trim down his squad and have added John Stones, Kalvin Phillips, James McAtee, and Ilkay Gundogan to the blacklist.
Getting rid of the above-listed stars will create space for more signings as Guardiola looks to rejig his squad after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign. Manchester City have already completed three major signings this summer in Rayan Chekri, Tijani Reijnders, and Rayan Ait-Nouri.