Barcelona 'accelerate' move for Manchester City striker - Reports

According to Spanish publication Sport.es, Barcelona are reportedly ready to accelerate a move to sign Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero this summer.

The Argentine striker revealed this month that he will not be signing a new contract at the Etihad this year, making him a free agent in the summer. Aguero was on Barcelona's shortlist even prior to the announcement.

However, reports suggest that the Blaugrana are 'not crazy' in bringing Aguero to the Nou Camp. If the Argentine wishes to continue his career in Catalonia, he will have to fit into the "new financial limits" at Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are looking to bring in a new centre-forward this season and have been linked with a variety of names. Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is reportedly on the top of their wishlist and his agent Mino Raiola has already met with representatives of the club.

Barcelona are also reportedly well-positioned to sign Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez. Manager Ronald Koeman is also keen on bringing Memphis Depay to the club. The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the summer, and like Aguero, he will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Aguero's relationship with Lionel Messi, though, could be a key factor in a potential move. The 32-year-old is keen on returning to Spain, where he spent many successful seasons at Atletico Madrid. Barcelona, however, are not the only club interested in the Argentine forward.

Barcelona target Sergio Aguero linked with Juventus, PSG, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur

Barcelona are not the only club that are readying a move for Sergio Aguero. The Argentine reportedly has a two-year deal "on the table" from Italian giants Juventus.

The Bianconeri are reportedly willing to pay Aguero €10 million per season, which will be more than what Barcelona are prepared to offer, although it is less than what he currently earns at Manchester City.

Juventus could also be rivaled by Premier League clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Reports suggest that Aguero could be persuaded to stay in England, where he is the league's fourth-highest goal-scorer.

The Argentine could move to City's rivals even if they fail to make the Champions League and has been given the green light to do so by current manager Pep Guardiola.

🗣"The best for him is the best for us."



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he has no preference over whether Sergio Aguero stays in England or moves abroad and insists he will support the players choice

Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs interested in a deal for Sergio Aguero. Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly a big fan of his compatriot, having seen him play in England.