Bayern Munich initiate contact with agent to explore move to sign 22-year-old Chelsea and Manchester United target: Reports

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been on the radar for Chelsea and Manchester United in recent times. However, Bayern Munich have reportedly made contact with the 22-year-old's agent as they now lead the race for a potential move for the Leeds shot-stopper.

Meslier has established himself as a key player for the Whites since joining on an initial season-long loan deal from Lorient in 2019. He eventually secured a permanent deal worth around £5 million and has continued to impress under both Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch. Notably, the young goalkeeper earned 11 clean sheets in his first season in the Premier League.

Leeds United @LUFC 𝗠 𝗔 𝗧 𝗖 𝗛 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬 𝗠 𝗔 𝗧 𝗖 𝗛 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬 🆚🐝 𝗠 𝗔 𝗧 𝗖 𝗛 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬 https://t.co/skUTnCXfSv

According to Yorkshire Evening Post, reports in France have suggested that Bayern Munich are interested in signing Meslier as a long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer. They are now in talks with his agent Yvon Pauliquen to assess the possibility of a deal.

However, it has been claimed that Meslier's preference is to stay in England, with both Manchester United and Chelsea also said to be interested in the French Under-21 international.

It remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich will pursue a move for Meslier or if they will turn their attention to other targets. The Bavarian giants are known for their strong recruitment policy and have a history of signing top young talent from around the world.

Premier League @premierleague 🧤 MOST SAVES 🧤



63 - Sam Johnstone

56 - Illan Meslier

55 - Karl Darlow

54 - Aaron Ramsdale 🧤 MOST SAVES 🧤63 - Sam Johnstone56 - Illan Meslier55 - Karl Darlow54 - Aaron Ramsdale https://t.co/LHyiRWYGl4

Meslier's performances for Leeds have certainly caught the attention of several big clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea. This will likely be a cause for concern for Die Bayern, and it will be interesting to see where his future lies.

Manchester United and Chelsea target Illan Meslier has impressed under Jesse Marsch's leadership

Back in October, Leeds United secured an impressive 2-1 win over star-studded Liverpool at Anfield. The Reds had 22 shots at Meslier's goal, but the young goalkeeper remained cool-headed throughout the game and conceded just one goal.

This saw Leeds manager Jesse Marsch praise the 22-year-old's efforts after the game, which arguably increased his stock to the scouts from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Speaking to reporters at the time, Marsch said of Meslier (via Yorkshire Evening Post):

“This has been a little bit of a crescendo for him of putting really strong performances together. And now on a night, it comes together in a big way for him and for us. Certainly, he needs to use that to gain confidence and belief and know how good he can be."

He added:

“I think we all know that his talent is high and we are just trying to help him mature and push himself daily to be the goalkeeper that we need. It fits well with us because he is a good shot-stopper and he is good in one versus one situations, in transition phases. So, I thought he stood up big in those moments and obviously it was a bit key to us.”

Poll : 0 votes