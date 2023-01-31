Chelsea approach Serie A club over deal for 25-year-old midfielder after Jorginho sale: Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly approached Serie A giants Inter Milan over a possible transfer of midfielder Nicolo Barella in the ongoing transfer window.

This comes after the Blues reached an agreement with Arsenal to sell midfielder Jorginho to the north London side. The Italy international is set to join the Gunners on an 18-month deal. Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the transfer fee is £10 million fixed plus £2 million in add-ons.

Chelsea have been looking to strengthen their midfield, as injuries to players like N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have affected the team this season.

They have already been linked with a massive move for World Cup Young Player Award winner and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Romano reported that the Blues have made an offer of €120 million to be paid in installments for the Argentine. This amount is equivalent to the player's release clause but they are waiting for the Portuguese club to accept the offer.

The Blues' pursuit of Barella is seen as an alternative option as they have struggled to reach an agreement with Benfica. Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb reported that the London side contacted Inter to explore a deal for Barella. However, the Nerazzurri refused to entertain any offers for their star midfielder.

Barella, 25, has been a key player for manager Simone Inzaghi. He has contributed six goals and seven assists in 25 appearances across competitions for the Nerazzurri this season.

He also played a vital role in Inter's title-winning season in 2020-21 under Antonio Conte, where he was elected as the best midfielder of the year. The Italian midfielder has a contract with the Serie A club until 2026 and the club are willing to sell other members of the first team instead of Barella.

Chelsea out of the race for Premier League star: Reports

Declan Rice's possible return to Stamford Bridge is off.

Chelsea have reportedly resigned to the idea of not being able to pull off a deal for West Ham United's Declan Rice. Speaking to talkSPORT, The Times' journalist Martin Samuel reported that the Blues are unlikely to sign the player, who prefers a move to cross-town rivals Arsenal.

He said:

“As I understand it, Chelsea believe that they’re out of the race for Rice. Arsenal are the favourites, he wants to go to Arsenal, but somewhere along the line in all of these negotiations that go on between the player and the club representatives, Arsenal have got ahead."

He added:

“I’m not sure about Chelsea and Declan Rice anymore, I think Arsenal are favourites, but that deal wouldn’t take place until the summer.”

Chelsea have had a long-standing interest in the player. He was part of the team's academy until the age of 14 before moving to West Ham.

Rice has made over 200 senior appearances for the Hammers, contributing 11 goals and 12 assists.

Poll : 0 votes