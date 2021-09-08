Chelsea hit roadblock after making an unsatisfactory contract offer to star defender - Reports

Chelsea's contract talks with star defender Antonio Rudiger have stalled after making an unsatisfactory initial offer to the German, according to a report from 90mins.com.

Chelsea are in the midst of offering new deals to their defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. The pair enter the final year of their respective contracts. The Blues seem to be having positive talks with Christensen but the same cannot be said for the 28-year-old German defender.

According to the aforementioned source, the previous contract offer from Chelsea was well below the expectations of Rudiger's representatives. Despite Tuchel's admission of wanting to offer him a new deal, Rudiger has not received a worthwhile offer.

Antonio Rudiger has been a revelation under the management of Thomas Tuchel. The 28-year-old defender has rekindled his Chelsea career after falling out of favor under Frank Lampard. However, this career renaissance could hinder Chelsea.

If Rudiger fails to get a new contract, the Blues risk losing their star defender on a free transfer. European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are interested in him.

Rudiger is still yet to agree a new deal.https://t.co/Ln4rdN7R50 — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) September 7, 2021

However, it is worth noting that Thomas Tuchel has already informed the Chelsea hierarchy on keeping hold of Antonio Rudiger for the foreseeable future. The Blues have around four months to sort out the 28-year-old defender's contract situation.

Chelsea are still monitoring Sevilla defender Jules Kounde

If Chelsea lose Antonio Rudiger due to lapses in contract talks, they could still sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla. The Blues missed out on the 22-year-old defender in the summer transfer window.

According to the Evening Standard (via the Daily Mail), Chelsea are still monitoring Jules Kounde's situation at Sevilla. The Blues could make a move for him in January or in the summer of 2022.

Chelsea were agonizingly close to signing Kounde this summer. However, Sevilla refused to negotiate with the European champions and wanted to sell him at the price of his release clause (£68 million).

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui said the following on Kounde's failed move to Chelsea (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Koundé didn’t join Chelsea because our Sevilla board decided it was the right thing to do, based on the value of the offers. For me it’s positive - he’ll perform again at top level."

Despite failing to sign Kounde, Chelsea had a productive transfer window. They signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan and brought Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid on an initial loan deal.

Chelsea's Jules Kounde transfer could still be alive as Blues make priority clearhttps://t.co/2fQHJswUDg — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) September 7, 2021

Also Read

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 best managers in world football at the moment

Edited by Diptanil Roy