Chelsea monitoring 19-year-old defender ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini as a potential signing this summer. The 19-year-old centre-back is one of the most highly rated young defenders in the world.

As per a report in FC Inter News, Inter Milan could face competition from Chelsea to sign Scalvini this summer. Inter see Scalvini as a potential replacement for Milan Skriniar, who is set to join PSG when the season ends.

Chelsea are the latest club to show interest in Scalvini, after his impressive season with Atalanta. The 19-year-old has made 30 appearances in Serie A this season and can also play as a defensive midfielder.

The report adds that Atalanta are ready to sell the defender, but want €40 million for the teenager. They are calm about the situation as the Italian has a contract until 2027 at the club.

Apart from the Blues and Inter, 2022-23 Serie A champions Napoli are also interested in signing Scalvini.

Chelsea have high hopes from centre-back Levi Colwill

Levi Colwill has been in top form this season for Brighton & Hove Albion. He joined the Seagulls on loan last summer and has shown his qualities in the Premier league.

While Colwill is not sure about his future yet, he admitted that he has learned a lot at Brighton. He was quoted by 90Min saying:

"I haven't thought about it [his future] to be honest," he said. "Every day we work hard here [at Brighton] and that is all I can focus on. If I start planning for the future things might not go well here and everything changes. This is my main priority right now, I am just sticking in and working hard with my teammates. I have loved every minute of it [his time at Brighton]. I have learned so much, even when I wasn't playing and now I am getting minutes, coming back from injury - I can't complain."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi recently claimed that he would like to re-sign the defender next season. He said:

"I hope he can play with us also next year but it's his decision and decision of Chelsea. I don't know. We have to be ready to change some players but of course Levi is a top player for us."

Chelsea bought Benoit Badiashile for the LCB role in January and if Colwill returns to the club this summer, he will have to compete with the Frenchman for the starting spot. Colwill's contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2025 and according to Sky Sports, he will be in talks over a new deal this summer.

