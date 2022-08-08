Chelsea set to make sizeable profit as 23-year-old undergoes medical with Ligue 1 club: Reports

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr is set to join AS Monaco on a loan deal worth £600,000, as reported by The Telegraph's Matt Law. The French international is reportedly undergoing a medical at Monaco.

The contract includes an obligation to buy the 23-year-old for £10 million, plus a little over £3 million in add-ons. However, this clause will only be activated under certain conditions, reports the English journalist.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT Malang Sarr taking his medical at Monaco. Ligue 1 club will pay around £600,000 to take him on loan from Chelsea with an obligation (under conditions) to buy him for £10m, plus just over £3m in add-ons. Good deal all round. Malang Sarr taking his medical at Monaco. Ligue 1 club will pay around £600,000 to take him on loan from Chelsea with an obligation (under conditions) to buy him for £10m, plus just over £3m in add-ons. Good deal all round.

Sarr signed with Chelsea in the summer of 2020 under former Blues boss Frank Lampard. However, the Frenchman was immediately loaned out to Porto, where he spent the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign.

On his return to the Blues' first team the following season, the 23-year-old made 21 appearances across all competitions, featuring eight times in the Premier League.

It has been a busy summer transfer window for the Blues, with the arrivals of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka and Marc Cucurella.

However, manager Thomas Tuchel is in grave need of defensive replacements, having lost Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and now Malang Sarr. The German manager has also failed to lure targets Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Monegasques are looking to secure the French international's services, having signed Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino for €18 million earlier this summer.

Chelsea are in a position to make a significant profit from the sale of the 23-year-old, having signed him as a free agent in the 2020 summer transfer window.

"It is a lot of experience" - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reveals need for a 'new generation' in defense

Thomas Tuchel calls for a 'new generation' in defense

Thomas Tuchel has urged the Blues to sign younger centre-backs this transfer window, admitting that the age of his current defensive line-up is a cause for concern.

Following the west London side's 1-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League opener on Saturday (August 6), Tuchel told The Mirror:

“It is a lot of experience, it is maybe another of age, it is a lot of experience and they have their quality and they know what they are doing."

He added:

“We also need to make sure we have a new generation to take over in the next years but the guys are strong that is why they are under contract and the guys have our trust."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea could be making more signings this window Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea could be making more signings this window 👀 https://t.co/aXffCs3hrm

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar