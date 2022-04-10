×
Chelsea star could leave on loan amidst tense relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel - Reports 

Thomas Tuchel could lose star forward this summer.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Apr 10, 2022 05:29 PM IST
Rumors

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku is wanted by his former side Inter Milan on loan, according to Football Insider (via Caught Offside).

The Belgian forward has not had the best of relations with manager Thomas Tuchel, which could play a hand in him leaving Stamford Bridge in the near future.

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea last summer for a club-record fee of £97.5 million. The signing of a proven forward seemed like the final piece in the club's jigsaw under Tuchel.

However, things have not gone according to the player's and club's plans. The 28-year-old forward has fallen down the pecking order with Tuchel instead preferring to start Kai Havertz up front.

According to the aforementioned source, Lukaku's misery at Stamford Bridge could end soon with Inter Milan looking to sign him on loan in the summer. The forward has a contract at Chelsea until 2026 and would make it hard for Inter to outright buy him in the summer.

Romelu Lukaku would also want regular game time since the FIFA World Cup is just around the corner.

Belgium have qualified for the showpiece tournament and would need their all-time record goalscorer to be in good form for them to have a chance in the tournament.

Inter Milan are open to re-signing Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea this summer, but only on a loan deal. (Football Insider) https://t.co/IF0EzRsIra

Romelu Lukaku has already expressed his desire to want a move away from Stamford Bridge to return to Inter Milan in the future.

In an interview with Sky Sports (via ESPN), the Belgian forward expressed his unhappiness playing under Tuchel and revealed he wants a return to Italy.

Lukaku has not had the best of seasons at Chelsea. He has been in and out of the first-team due to his inconsistent form in front of goal.

As things stand, the 28-year-old has scored 12 goals in 36 appearances for the Blues across all competitions.

Chelsea secured an emphatic 6-0 victory over Southampton in the Premier League

Following losses to Brentford and Real Madrid, Thomas Tuchel's side returned to winning ways after securing an emphatic 6-0 victory over Southampton in the Premier League.

Braces from Mason Mount and Timo Werner and goals from Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz were enough for the Blues to secure all three points at St. Mary's Stadium.

G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️D MORNING! 😛 https://t.co/y89iHIPnnu

Chelsea will now shift their attention to the Champions League where they travel to Spain to take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Blues will need to perform at the highest level to overcome a 3-1 deficit from the first leg.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
