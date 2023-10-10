Chelsea star pulls out from national team squad to undergo surgery after picking up knock in domestic fixture - Reports

Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson has reportedly decided to withdraw from the Senegal national team during the ongoing international break, as per Football London.

The 22-year-old forward underwent a minor wrist operation after experiencing discomfort in the area leading up to Chelsea's Carabao Cup third-round victory against Brighton on September 28.

Jackson wore a wrist splint in his last two appearances for the Blues, which was a clear sign that he was in discomfort. However, he underwent the minor procedure with an eye on his long-term fitness and Chelsea's upcoming fixtures.

As a result of his surgery, Jackson has been forced to miss Senegal's upcoming friendly against Cameroon, scheduled for Monday, October 17. Rangers' Abdallah Sima has been called in as his replacement.

Jackson's presence will be crucial for Chelsea as they prepare to face Arsenal in their first Premier League match following the international break. He has scored in both of his team's last two league matches.

Pochettino's side have been dealing with injuries, but they've secured three consecutive victories in all competitions, including a recent 4-1 win against Burnley on Saturday, October 7.

Jackson's contributions, both on and off the bench, have not gone unnoticed. Raheem Sterling, speaking about the former Villarreal forward, praised the latter's energy and defensive efforts in their team's win against the Clarets.

The Blue's plans might include a January move for Brentford star Ivan Toney, with potential funds coming from the sale of Broja, who has attracted interest from Inter Milan. However, their recent form suggests the attack is finding its rhythm, making Jackson's return even more significant.

Chelsea's defensive woes deepen as Axel Disasi withdraws from France squad

Chelsea's defensive struggles continue as Axel Disasi joins the list of injured defenders. The French center-back sustained a quadricep injury during his team's 4-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, October 7.

Disas, as a result, has been forced to withdraw from the French national team for their upcoming matches against the Netherlands and Scotland (h/t Fabrizio Romano on X).

Chelsea are already grappling with a lengthy injury list that includes defenders Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Ben Chilwell, and Reece James.

Meanwhile, France have called up RB Leipzig's 20-year-old defender Castello Lukeba to replace Disasi. Chelsea will hope their players return unscathed from international duty, with a home league game against Arsenal scheduled for 21 October.