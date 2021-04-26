Chelsea take lead in race to sign Real Madrid superstar - Reports

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain. The Blues face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are but are confident of sealing the deal.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Raphael Varane is looking to leave Real Madrid in the summer. The Frenchman is entering the final year of his contract and is yet to sign a new deal.

Chelsea are looking to take advantage of the situation and lure him to the Premier League. Manchester United are also willing to do the same, while PSG are keen on bringing the defender back to his home country.

Real Madrid are interested in keeping the centre-back at the club but are unwilling to risk letting him walk away for free. Mundo Deportivo claim Raphael Varane will be sold in the summer if he does not put pen to a new deal by the end of this season.

Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid to keep Chelsea target

Zidane Zidane is keen on keeping Raphael Varane at Real Madrid but faces a big issue this summer. The Los Blancos manager is a big fan of the Frenchman and claimed in 2019 that he could not imagine Real Madrid without Varane in the team.

However, football agent Bruno Satin hinted at the centre-back wanting a new challenge. In 2019, he told MEN:

"I spoke recently with Anthony, Raphael's brother, so we discussed a little bit about the state of the market, so to speak. So I think at this moment in his career he is having a profound reflection, I don't think he has fully decided to leave Real Madrid, but he is thinking about it."

"Because he has won everything that you can at Real Madrid, because he feels like he has the feeling that he has done what was to be done over there, and there could be a new cycle. Aside from that, I have not spoken directly with Raphael myself," said Satin.

Raphael Varane will face Chelsea this week if he remains fit. Los Blancos host the Blues at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday.

🤩 The birthday boy @raphaelvarane has had some GREAT moments with us!

🚩 357 matches

🏆 18 trophies#RealFootball pic.twitter.com/zp7H3ATSOq — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 25, 2021