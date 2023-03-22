How did France captaincy issue between Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann get resolved? Report details innovative method used to diffuse situation

Didier Deschamps reportedly organized a PlayStation session to ensure Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann were on the same page. The France manager named his new captain and vice-captain earlier this week and wanted to ensure there were no issues between the two players.

As per a report in GOAL, Mbappe and Griezmann were informed of the decision on Monday night. They were told that the meeting was not for the final decision but to inform them personally.

Griezmann was reported to be visibly disappointed with the decision, as he believed he would be named the new captain. The Atletico Madrid star was a senior in the squad following the retirements of Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane.

Deschamps had to organize a PlayStation session to ensure that the camp stayed together and did not let the decision come in the way. The France manager announced his decision and said:

"Kylian Mbappe is the new captain of Les Bleus. Antoine Griezmann is the vice-captain. Kylian meets all the boxes to have this responsibility. On the field as in group life, by being a unifying element."

Kylian Mbappe named the new captain of France

Kylian Mbappe was named France's captain earlier this week despite being just 24 years old. The forward was picked by Didier Deschamps as he believed the forward had all the qualities needed to lead the nation.

He said in a press conference:

"I'm going to use these first few days with the group to discuss it with the players concerned. Obviously, Kylian is one of those players. So, you'll know a bit more the next time I see you. In other words, the day before the game, on Thursday."

The manager added:

"I think if he [Mbappe] has one quality, in addition to all his other qualities, it's that he's someone who is pretty good, very good at communication. So, I don't think that's a problem on that side. But, well, I can't tell you any more because I haven't decided today."

France play the Netherlands and Ireland in the next few days. The two matches will mark the start of EURO 2024 qualifiers.

