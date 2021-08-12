Juventus set to make move for Manchester City defender - Reports

Juventus and Manchester City could reportedly work on a deal before the transfer window shuts this month. The Bianconeri's search for defensive reinforcements has led them to the Etihad Stadium.

According to reports, Juventus have picked up an interest in signing Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte. They are preparing to make a move for the Spanish international in the coming days.

Pep Guardiola has at least three #ManCity first-team regulars that want to leave the club: understood to be Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus.



[via @Jack_Gaughan] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 8, 2021

The Italian giants have become desperate to add a decent centre-back to their ranks after allowing Merih Demiral to join Atalanta on loan. The departure of the Turk, for whom Atalanta have an option to buy, has left a hole in the backline and the Bianconeri believe Laporte would be the perfect option to fill it up.

The Manchester City defender is said to be open to leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer after seeing his role become limited at the club recently. Ruben Dias and John Stones have become Pep Guardiola's favored pairing at the heart of the defense following their spectacular partnership last season. This has forced Laporte to lose his place in the starting lineup.

John Stones and Rúben Dias when playing the full 90 minutes together for Man City:



WWDWWWWWWWWWWWWLWWWW



Clean sheets: 13

Goals conceded: 8



Rock. Solid. pic.twitter.com/6qRW5bJpdD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 4, 2021

Last term, the defender made just 27 appearances for the Cityzens across all competitions. 16 of these came in the Premier League, three in the Carling Cup and four each in both the Champions League and the FA Cup. Laporte found the back of the net twice in those games.

Aymeric Laporte could be on his way out of Manchester City with Juventus circling

Juventus' chances of signing the Manchester City star

Considering the situation surrounding Aymeric Laporte at the Etihad Stadium, it is very likely that the defender will leave this summer. Manchester City could also be open to the player's departure, which would give Juventus some confidence.

The Premier League champions have spent a lot recently, splashing £100 milllion on the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. Harry Kane is also expected to join the club this summer in a deal that could be worth as high as £150 million. The Cityzens will surely look to recoup some part of the expenditure by parting ways with a couple of players.

With Laporte reportedly on the list of players that could be sacrificed, Juventus have a realistic chance to pull off the deal. However, it won't come cheaply, as Manchester City could demand between €40-50 million to part ways with the defender.

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra