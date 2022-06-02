Ligue 1 side convince Arsenal star to join them as Emirates exit draws closer than ever: Reports

Arsenal are already prepared to lose a number of players on free transfers this summer, with former Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette set to be among those leaving. According to L'Equipe, the 31-year-old star could move back to his former Ligue 1 club, as they have reportedly convinced him to return.

Lacazette left the Groupama Stadium five years ago to join Arsenal for €53 million, with up to €7 million in potential add-ons. This made him the Gunners' record signing back in 2017, and the star flourished in his debut season at the club, scoring 14 goals in the Premier League.

This season, however, was the star's least impressive campaign with the club, as he managed a mere four goals in 30 league games. His total return for the season was six goals in 36 games.

Lyon, who enjoyed Lacazette's consistent goalscoring in France, will be happy to have him back, especially on a free transfer. According to L'Equipe, the Ligue 1 outfit have been able to persuade the star to rejoin them, and are set to announce his signing in due time.

Arsenal will need to find a replacement for Lacazette before next season starts in earnest. They have already been linked to a number of strikers, most prominently Gabriel Jesus. Chances are there will be a new face at the Emirates Stadium sooner rather than later.

Arsenal at an impasse with Bukayo Saka's contract extension: Report

Gunners star Bukayo Saka is reportedly at an impasse with his employers concerning a deal extension at the Emirates, according to a report by The Mirror. The young English forward has been Arsenal’s stand-out player this season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in the league. The Gunners are understandably desperate to extend his stay at the club.

However, the talented forward is far from convinced with the club following their collapse in the final stretch of the Premier League campaign. It is believed that Saka wants a release clause to be included in his new deal with the club, who have failed to snag a Champions League spot yet again.

The 20-year-old, who still has two years left to run on his contract, has already begun talks to extend it, but the inclusion of a release clause is believed to be the point of disagreement. Arsenal will have to decide if they intend to keep the forward for longer than his current deal and they may have to cave into his demands.

A release clause adds an air of unsurety to a player's stay at the club. Arsenal have still not released an official statement, but his future will likely be a key subject of discussion for the Gooners until it is resolved.

The Gunners will hope to tie Saka down soon. If they can’t, however, it would be prudent for them to sell him for a healthy payout.

