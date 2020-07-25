Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Serie A midfielder identified as Thiago alternative, star set to leave after 6 years and more - 24th July 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding interest in Serie A midfielder, Thiago, and more.

Liverpool linked with move for Serie A midfielder

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, according to Italian outlet FC Inter News.

According to the report, the San Siro outfit have been forced to consider the sale of one of their prized assets if they are to provide the funds to manager Antonio Conte to strengthen the team considerably in the summer.

Inter are set for a huge cash windfall if they are able to sell striker Lautaro Martinez for a huge sum of money. However, it has been reported that the deal does not sit well with the Inter hierarchy and they are considering alternate ways to make up funds, and selling Brozovic has appeared as one of the options.

Liverpool are one of the sides attributed with interest in the 27-year-old Croatian, however, their first choice remains Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool defender set to leave for Russian side

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is close to an exit from the Anfield outfit, with a move to Russian side Zenit St Petersburg due to be announced. According to RMC journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, the deal will see the Premier League champions make €8.5 million plus add ons.

Lovren arrived at the club six years ago from Southampton and during his time with the club, he has won the Premier League and the Champions League along with the Club World Cup. It remains to be seen if Liverpool will sign a replacement for the outgoing Croatian.

📝 C’est bouclé pour Dejan #Lovren au Zenit ! #Liverpool et #Zenit ont trouvé un accord estimé à 8,5M€ plus bonus. Le joueur va s’engager pour 3 ans avec le club russe. #RMCsport — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 24, 2020

Liverpool yet to make Thiago Alcantara approach

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who reportedly has his heart set on a move to the Anfield outfit. However, according to Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, no approaches have been made for the Spanish midfielder.

Speaking at the unveiling of new signing Leroy Sane, Rummenigge appeared to hint that Thiago wishes to leave the club but no official contact has been established with Bayern Munich for his services. Rummenigge confirmed that sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had spoken to the midfielder.

He said:

"Hasan had talks with Thiago. Curiously they were always very positive. But he told Hasan some time ago that he wants to do something new to finish his career.

"So far no club has contacted us. We don't know if he's settled things with a new club."