PSG and Manchester United among clubs offered chance to sign Juventus superstar: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United are reportedly among the few top clubs in Europe offered the chance to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

According to 90min, Juventus are understanding the player's desire to play in the UEFA Champions League. They are willing to negotiate a deal for the player in January or over the summer.

The player was signed by the Bianconeri from Fiorentina for a deal worth €70 million plus €10 million in add-ons in last year's winter transfer window. He has scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 36 games for the Italian giants.

The report also adds that the Serie A club are looking to at least recoup the transfer amount. This comes after they were handed a 15-point deduction yesterday (January 20) after an investigation into previous transfer dealings.

PSG and Manchester United are among the top options for the player.

With Kylian Mbappe still interested in a move to Real Madrid according to The Athletic, Vlahovic could serve as a reliable replacement for the Frenchman. PSG already have options like Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Hugo Ekitike as forwards.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have already loaned Wout Weghorst in from Burnley for the remainder of the season. However, they are expected to sign a long-term option in the upcoming summer.

Manchester United already have their eye on players like Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Benjamin Sesko. However, recent developments have seen Vlahovic being added to their target list, according to the report.

Manager Erik ten Hag has said that an offer in January is unlikely due to a possible takeover of the club.

PSG and Manchester United to go toe-to-toe for Portuguese star

Goncalo Ramos has impressed for Benfica this season.

PSG and Manchester United are set to battle for the signing of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the two giants along with Newcastle United are prepared to enter into a 'bidding war' for the player.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Man United are reportedly keen on signing Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo Man United are reportedly keen on signing Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/nA0MVDxild

Ramos, however, has a massive €120 million clause with the Portuguese giants. The player's contract runs until June 2025 and Portuguese outlet Record reported that Benfica are looking to extend him further to spark a bidding war.

He has been sensational for them this season, scoring 17 goals and setting up seven more. He has taken over the mantle well from Darwin Nunez, who left for Liverpool at the start of the season. He was also instrumental for Portugal in the World Cup, scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland in the Round of 16.

