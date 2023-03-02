Real Madrid among top European clubs eyeing move for 25-year-old Brazil international: Reports 

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on signing Bruno Guimares from Newcastle United. The Brazilian is the latest midfielder to be linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, the Newcastle United star is on Real Madrid's radar as they eye replacements for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. The Spanish giants are impressed with the midfielder's performances at St James' Park and believe he would be ideal for their squad.

Modric and Kroos are heading towards the end of their respective contracts, and reports suggest they could be on their way out. The duo have been vital for Los Blancos in the last few years, but the UEFA Champions League holders are looking to add fresh faces to their midfield.

They have Aurélien Tchouaméni, Edouardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde in their squad, and are looking for more competition. Apart from the Brazilian, Madrid have also been linked with Jude Bellingham.

Newcastle United told to renew contract of Real Madrid target

Bruno Guimares has a contract until 2026 at Newcastle United, but Danny Murphy wants them to hand Real Madrid target a new deal. He believes that an improved deal would help them keep hold of the midfielder and fight off interest from several clubs.

“I want to be a legend at Newcastle. The ground love me and I love them. I never doubted the project”. Bruno Guimarães on Real Madrid links: “Real Madrid is the best team in the world, so… nice, but it’s just a conversation, it’s nothing”, tells @ChronicleNufc.“I want to be a legend at Newcastle. The ground love me and I love them. I never doubted the project”. Bruno Guimarães on Real Madrid links: “Real Madrid is the best team in the world, so… nice, but it’s just a conversation, it’s nothing”, tells @ChronicleNufc. ⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 #NUFC“I want to be a legend at Newcastle. The ground love me and I love them. I never doubted the project”. https://t.co/4hkfVKdguA

He said on talkSPORT:

"I've seen them a few times and it's their consistency. They've got the best defence in the league by not being particularly pragmatic as well, which is amazing because the calibre of player that they've got isn't the same as the big boys."

He added:

"But they're still playing on the front foot and going after teams. They went after Tottenham and pressed them. Knowing when to press together with numbers is coached and organised. They've got great appetite, super fitness levels and the lad in the middle of the park, Bruno Guimaraes, what a player. Honestly."

Speaking about the contract, Murphy said:

"Nail him down. He's got everything. He's really really tenacious, he's clever on the ball in brave areas, he can see a pass and he can score. The only thing with him when you look at how you're going to set up is whether you play him in the deeper role to get you playing, or do you let him have more licence because he can score a goal. It's a great dilemma to have, but he has been their number one signing. There have been other good performances and good signings, but he has been their main man."

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have also been linked with the Real Madrid target.

