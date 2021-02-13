Chelsea considering cash-plus-swap deal for Inter midfielder in the summer - Reports 

Despite a massive summer splurge this season, Chelsea are still reportedly interested in a number of top targets across Europe, including Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen.

According to the Daily Mail, Thomas Tuchel's side are looking to bring the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder to Stamford Bridge in a swap deal that would see Italian midfielder Jorginho go in the opposite direction. Eriksen has very much been a fringe player during his time at Inter Milan and talks have reportedly begun with Chelsea about a potential move for the 29-year-old.

#Chelsea are exploring the possibility of signing Christian Eriksen from Inter Milan this summer.



[via @CmdotCom_En] — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) February 13, 2021

Antonio Conte is reportedly interested in bringing Jorginho into the system he has employed at the Nerazzurri. However, Chelsea view Jorginho as more valuable than the Danish player and could ask for an additional 18 million (20 million) on top of the swap deal with Inter Milan.

Jorginho, who will turn 30 at the end of the year, found himself lower down the pecking order at Chelsea under Frank Lampard. However, Thomas Tuchel's arrival at the club could rapidly change things.

Jorginho could play a key role for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel

Jorginho (L) and Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea has caused an upswing in form for the West London outfit. The German has made some big changes in the Blues' system and personnel.

Tuchel has employed a 3-4-2-1 formation in all of his games in charge so far, in contrast to Lampard's preferred 4-3-3. Jorginho is at the heart of the formation, playing in central midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic.

Tuchel's high-intensity possession-based style of football gained him much success in Germany during his stints with FC Mainz and Borussia Dortmund. A midfielder with Jorginho's technical abilities will be key to his system.

Under Tuchel, the Blues could possibly be considering employing a two-man pivot in central midfield, pairing Jorginho up with N'Golo Kante, another player the German rates.

Thomas Tuchel talking about Ngolo Kante 💙 pic.twitter.com/WZtKGfqfsO — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) February 10, 2021

With Tuchel's arrival, Jorginho's chances of having a future at Chelsea increased. The Italian will be looking to make a mark during the Blues' bid to finish in the top 4 this season.