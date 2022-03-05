Who would be the right choice as Manager for Manchester United?

Star-studded Manchester United are still failing to convert their performances into victories. While on-field struggles continue, there is also the question of selecting the next manager for the team.

Several names are being discussed as possible favourites for the job. While the speculation continues, here is a look at some of the most prominent contenders for the role of the Red Devils' manager. One of them may end up being appointed in the upcoming summer.

Will Erik Ten Haag be next Manchester United manager?

Erik Ten Haag has a good record as a manager

Erik Ten Haag, the current Ajax manager, is a popular choice amongst Manchester United fans. Since 2017, the Dutchman has racked up two Eredivisie titles out of the three full competitions that he has participated in (Eredivisie 2019/20 was cancelled due to Covid-19), two KNBV Cups, and one Dutch Supercup.

In the 2021/22 season, Ajax is currently leading the Eredivise by 2 points with 10 games left to play. In the Champions League, Ajax have a tough Round of 16 home tie to play against S.L. Benfica, which hangs in the balance at an aggregate score of 2-2.

Ten Haag has also successfully led his club to another KNBV Cup final, which is set to be played against PSV in April, who currently sit just two points behind Ajax in the league table.

Ten Haag's high possession and high-intensity style of play, with special emphasis on playing through the wingers and the full-backs, has made it tough for some of the biggest clubs in the world to play against his team.

In the 2018/19 Champions League knockout stages, Ajax came in as the underdogs in all of their fixtures. However, they impressively knocked out defending champions Real Madrid and Juventus, before a heart-breaking loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the semifinals.

Many believe that Erik Ten Haag could be the next big thing in the managerial role of football. Would Manchester United be able to get him in the summer?

That is tough to say right now, but there have been reports coming in that Ten Haag is waiting for Manchester United to get him. However, a spot in the Champions League next season could be an important factor in his decision.

Will Mauricio Pochettino clinch the deal?

Mauricio Pochettino had a successful time with Southamption in the EPL

Mauricio Pochettino is currently employed at Paris Saint Germain. However, we have seen multiple reports suggesting that he is unhappy at the club. The Argentine has proved himself in the Premier League over the 6 years of his managerial career that he spent there.

After an impressive display at Southampton, improving their league position from 14th to 8th, he moved on to Spurs, where, despite not winning any titles, he brought consistency to the team's performances. He managed to get a top-4 finish in every season he spent at the club, except the first.

One of the major reasons why lots of fans would love to see him in the Manchester United dugout is the speculation that he might be able to bring Harry Kane to Old Trafford.

Kane flourished under Pochettino and has become one of the top strikers in Europe. It wouldn't come as a surprise if Kane decided to move across the country to reunite with Mauricio in the hunt for trophies, which he has failed to win up until now.

Pochettino employs an attacking style of play with emphasis on man-marking to put pressure on the opponents. A strong midfield, who can pass the ball forward well, is essential for Pochettino's teams to advance into attack.

The Argentine manager impressed with his football strategy when he led Tottenham Hotspur to their first-ever European Cup Final against all odds. It has been suggested that the United hierarchy would prefer Pochettino over a lot of other candidates.

But it is left to see whether Pochettino would want to leave PSG who are strong contenders for the Champions League title this season. He also has a contract signed with them till 2023.

Can United get Carlo Ancelotti on board?

Carlo Ancelotti is, reportedly, backed by Sir Alex Ferguson for the role of manager

Carlo Ancelotti recently made a move from Everton back to Real Madrid where he has enjoyed a lot of triumphs in the past. In terms of silverware, Ancelotti is one of the most successful managers in the world, having won two FIFA Club World Cups, three Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cups, and one Premier League title.

He also has to his credit one each of the Serie A , Ligue 1, and Bundesliga titles. Ancelotti has also won multiple domestic League Cups in different countries across Europe.

Recent reports have suggested that after a one-sided loss to PSG in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie, Florentino Perez was left disappointed. Additionally, it is also being suggested that Sir Alex Ferguson has suggested Ancelotti's name to the higher-ups at Manchester United as a potential manager for the club.

A reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo could be an attractive proposition for the Italian, given that he tried to get him back to the Bernabeau last summer. Ancelotti has been known to have dynamic tactics depending on the team that he is coaching.

We have seen him employ the 4-3-2-1, 4-4-2, 4-3-3, and even the 3-5-2 at times in attack. Strikers under Ancelotti typically enjoy a lot of success. Again, like the other candidates for the Manchester United job, there will be a multitude of factors to consider for the veteran football manager before making a move back to England.

This can all depend on whether Manchester United get to the top-4 this season, or how Real Madrid progress from hereon.

