Neymar ‘convinced’ that Kylian Mbappe asked PSG to offload him as details of rift between star duo emerge: Reports

Neymar is reportedly 'convinced' that Kylian Mbappe asked PSG to sell him this summer.

The duo appeared to have an on-pitch disagreement during their 5-2 Ligue 1 victory over Montpellier on Saturday. Having already missed one penalty in the clash, Mbappe seemed keen to take another until Neymar stepped in and dispatched his spot-kick.

According to Le Parisien, via Foot Mercato, the attacking duo's relationship is extremely strained. Despite the pair previously showing signs of a friendship, the French outlet claim they have never gotten along since becoming teammates in 2017.

Neymar and Mbappe are the two most expensive footballers in history, but with the Frenchman earning a bumper new contract in the summer, it appears as though that deal has come with extra power within the club.

The two did originally get along while playing together until the 2018/19 season, when the Brazilian winger attempted to engineer a move back to Barcelona. This reportedly angered the 23-year-old striker, who has since gained importance in the dressing room.

Mbappe came incredibly close to joining Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer, as he felt he could not become the star of the show at PSG. He instead stayed, which has left Neymar to be offered to several European clubs, as he is seen as transferable.

Even though the Brazilian star has an ally in the form of Lionel Messi, Neymar remains convinced that the Parisien's number seven demanded his departure.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier defends Kylian Mbappe following on-pitch spat with Neymar

Following the victory in their opening home game of the campaign, Galtier was asked about the forward's behavior during the clash.

The 55-year-old defended his star forward by saying (as per GOAL):

"Kylian played his last game three weeks ago so I knew it was going to be tough on a physical level for him. He's a competitor. He wants to be good and he wants to be good quickly, but a top footballer is not on and off like that; it takes a little time to regain 100 per cent of his athletic abilities.

"When he's at 100 per cent, he'll make the difference even more. These are players who like to score, who want to score, who attack. It's a bit normal for him to be disappointed at being a little short physically compared to his teammates."

