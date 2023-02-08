Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr is prepared to give it his all in the second half of the 2022-23 season, French outlet L’Equipe has claimed. The report comes amid concerns that the Brazilian is not as motivated as he was before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Neymar emerged as PSG’s best player before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Brazil international scored for fun, created goalscoring opportunities at will and even helped out at the back. Following Brazil’s disappointing run at the World Cup, where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals, Neymar has lacked a bit of sharpness.

The former Barcelona man, who injured his ankle in Qatar, has endured some physical discomfort in Paris post the World Cup. In five Ligue 1 games since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Neymar has only scored once and claimed an assist. He missed the last two games due to physical discomfort and missed one due to an indirect red card.

SPORTbible @sportbible No young footballer will ever be as exciting as Neymar was at Santos. No young footballer will ever be as exciting as Neymar was at Santos. https://t.co/vWfm7VduOZ

PSG are set to embark on their most crucial spell of the season, as they take on Marseille in the Coupe de France and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. Doubts have been raised about Neymar’s motivation, but L’Equipe has allayed such fears, claiming that internal sources believe the Brazil icon is prepared to fight and take the Parisians to glory.

The 31-year-old has featured in 25 games for the Ligue 1 leaders this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 15 assists.

PSG boss issues encouraging medical bulletin ahead of crucial Coupe de France clash with Marseille

PSG will take on bitter rivals Marseille in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France on Wednesday (February 8) night. Ahead of the mouth-watering tussle, manager Christophe Galtier confirmed the return of two players who missed the last game due to injury.

The Frenchman has said that Sergio Ramos and Neymar are fit to feature in the cup tie. Ramos missed the 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Toulouse with a head injury, while Neymar missed it due to an ankle injury.

GOAL @goal Neymar styled it out Neymar styled it out 😅 https://t.co/JlP4kwRXy9

Speaking to the press, the PSG manager said:

“Renato Sanches is not available for the trip to Marseille; he is at a standstill. Marco Verratti, Neymar and Sergio Ramos are available. Nordi Mukiele hasn't trained with us yet, but he is progressing well.”

Lionel Messi is set to feature in the clash against Marseille, while Kylian Mbappe will remain rested due to a hamstring problem.

