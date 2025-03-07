Neymar Jr’s potential Barcelona return could take surprise twist as agent Pini Zahavi probes two transfer options: Reports

Neymar Jr's agent Pini Zahavi is considering Barcelona and Bayern Munich as two potential transfer options for the superstar forward, as per SPORT. The Brazilian has been linked to a return to Camp Nou ever since his departure in 2017.

Ad

Neymar Jr first signed for Barcelona in 2013 from Santos and seemingly reached his peak during his time at the club. The Brazilian was a part of their 2014-15 treble-winning squad and won nine trophies with the Catalan side. In four seasons, Neymar Jr contributed 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 outings across competitions.

Alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barca, Neymar formed one of the greatest attacking trios of all time. In 2017, he left the club to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a record €222 million transfer fee. In recent weeks, the Selecao superstar has been heavily linked to a Barcelona return after his six-month contract with Santos ends in June 2025.

Ad

Trending

According to SPORT, Neymar Jr's agent Pini Zahavi is considering Barcelona and Bayern Munich as two potential destinations for the forward. Neymar is reportedly looking to sign for an attack-focused side that can compete for titles in Europe. He aims to return to his best ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The report indicates that Barca are not against a potential Neymar return, but it is not a priority for them. The Catalan side have transformed their playing style to a more offensive one since coach Hansi Flick's arrival, making it the Brazil international's preferred choice. Neymar would be joining for free and is also open to signing a one-year deal, making things easier on the financial front.

Ad

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to revamp their squad with the departure of multiple players, especially wingers. The report suggests that the Bavarian side could consider signing Neymar Jr, especially since the conditions would not allow them to secure Florian Wirtz's signing. However, Bayern also do not prioritize the operation, leaving the future open for Neymar.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick provides response when asked about Neymar Jr's potential return to the club

Hansi Flick - Source: Getty

In a pre-match press conference (h/t GOAL), Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was asked to comment on the club's transfer links to Neymar Jr. The German tactician responded:

Ad

"The possibility of Neymar joining Barça does not concern me. I am focused on the team and we have a lot of work to do until the end of the season. This is the work of other people at the club."

According to SPORT, Barca will only consider Neymar's return after tracking his performance at Santos. The Brazilian's career has been marred due to frequent injuries and it remains to be seen if he remains fit for a longer time.

Since his return to Santos, he has contributed three goals and assists each in seven outings across competitions. He was also called up for the Brazil national team by coach Dorival Junior for the March fixtures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback