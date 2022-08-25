Neymar’s dream scenario involving PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe revealed: Reports

According to reports, PSG star Neymar is dreaming of becoming the best trio in football history along with his teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Two trios have dominated world football in recent years. Both set-ups have now been broken, but they were unstoppable in their heydays.

The first group included Neymar, Messi, and Suarez in Barcelona, known as MSN. They broke several records, scored countless goals, and won nine major trophies.

Real Madrid's BBC, involving Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, and Cristiano Ronaldo, is another trio that was massively successful.

While the BBC won more Champions League trophies, MSN made a better statistical impact. Messi, Suarez, and Neymar played 113 games together, scoring a mammoth 252 goals. Their winning percentage was an impressive 77 percent.

PSG's superstar trio of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe have started the season on fire. In their first three league games, Paris Saint-Germain have scored an astonishing 17 goals. 12 of those goals have been scored by the famous trio.

Neymar wants to statistically better his previous trio MSN with his current one. Kylian Mbappe certainly has the scoring pedigree to match the numbers that Luis Suarez used to produce.

On the team front, while the Barcelona side's La Liga dominance can be compared to what PSG are doing in Ligue 1 at the moment, the Parisian club remain a step behind on the European stage.

Winning the prestigious UEFA Champions League trophy will be the aim of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe to make a claim for their trio being the best in Europe's history of club football.

PSG have reportedly submitted a bid for Bernardo Silva

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

According to Relevo, who cited a report from L'Equipe, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva is on PSG's radar. Tha Parisians have submitted a bid of £70 million for the Portuguese midfielder.

The winger has made 254 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 49 goals and providing 51 assists. He is considered one of the most gifted players in a City squad full of superstars.

Hence, it is understandable why Paris Saint-Germain are interested in securing the crafty winger's signature.

Silva has also been linked with a move to Barcelona. The player is a big admirer of the Catalan club and wants to be a part of Xavi Hernandez's project.

